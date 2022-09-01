Phoenix Golfers Finish Third in Match

The Mecklenburg County High School golf team finished third in a Piedmont District match at Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville on Thursday.
The Phoenix carded a season-best team score of 316, finishing five strokes ahead of fourth-place Patrick County and five strokes behind second-place Magna Vista.
Halifax won the match with a team score of 304, led by medalist J.D. Cunningham’s 1-under par 71. Magna Vista was second (311), Mecklenburg third (316), Patrick County fourth (321), Tunstall fifth (377) and George Washington-Danville sixth (392). Martinsville and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register team scores.
Freshman Jackson Allgood’s 77 led Mecklenburg while juniors Taylor Seamans and Cameron Shriver each shot 79 and freshman Ellett Love carded 81. Sophomore Barrett Digh (85) and junior Tyler Driggs (99) also participated in the match for the Phoenix.
Mecklenburg improved its overall record to 25-13 and its Piedmont District record to 23-12, good for a third-place tie in the district standings.
The Phoenix golf team finished fourth in its Piedmont District match at Danville Golf Club last Monday.
The Phoenix shot a team score of 332 led by freshman Jackson Allgood’s 78, which tied for fourth in the individual standings. Junior Taylor Seamans came in at 82, junior Cameron Shriver carded 85, and freshman Gage Jones finished at 87. Sophomore Barrett Digh (93) and freshman Ellett Love (97) also participated in the match.
Halifax finished first in the team standings and remained undefeated in district play with a score of 306. Magna Vista was second at 319, and Patrick County finished third at 325. Tunstall was fifth at 393, host George Washington-Danville finished sixth at 409, and Martinsville was seventh at 446. Bassett did not field enough golfers to register a team score.
Halifax’s Lukas Newton and Patrick County’s Wesley Roberson tied for medalist honors at 73.
