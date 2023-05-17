The Mecklenburg County High School varsity softball team ended the regular season with a split after pummeling Colonial Heights last Tuesday but falling 5-2 to Lunenburg on Thursday evening.
The loss dropped the Lady Phoenix to 6-11 overall. Mecklenburg finished Piedmont District play with a 4-4 record.
Mecklenburg earned the No. 2 seed for the Piedmont District tournament and will play the winner of Bassett/Magna Vista on Wednesday at Tunstall HS.
Lunenburg scored one run in the first inning and then added two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fifth and added another in the seventh.
Tori Powell led the Lady Phoenix going 2 for 4 with an RBI while Alex Love and Carrington Sasser each added a hit and scored a run. Cassidy Newcomb also recorded a hit on the day.
Ruby Hite took the loss, tossing four innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.
Amelia Whittington pitched two innings for Mecklenburg, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking three.
T. Buchanan went the distance in the circle for Lunenburg to earn the win, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out eight and walking two.
Mecklenburg, 22-4
The Lady Phoenix made sure Senior Day was a special one as they blasted Colonial Heights HS 22-4 last Monday.
Senior Paige Springer had a big game ripping a double in the second inning and a homerun in the fourth. She went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and scored three runs.
Love went 2 for 4 in the game with 4 RBIs and scored two runs while Newcomb went 3 for 4 with a RBI and scored three runs.
Jordyn Jackson went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and scored two runs while Sasser went 2 for 3 and scored two runs.
Skyla King went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored two runs while Avery Evans added a hit and scored four runs and Powell and Hite scored two runs and added a RBI.
Hite picked up the five-inning win the circle, allowing five hits and four unearned runs while walking one.
JV’s Finish 10-4 on Season
The Mecklenburg JV softball team defeated Colonial Heights 9-0 on the road last Monday to finish the season with a 10-4 overall record. The Baby Phoenix completed Piedmont District play with a 6-2 record.
Aliza Hatcher pitched a complete game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored.
Taylor Davidson and Kensley Neal both went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI apiece. Aubree Wilbourne was 1-for-3 and scored three runs.
Hannah Parsons and Arianna Tolliver both added hits, with Parsons’ single driving home an RBI. Kennedy Poole also scored a run and Peyton Ellis added an RBI.
