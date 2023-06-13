The first year of athletics at Mecklenburg County High School will go in the history books as a successful one.
While there were a few hurdles and bumps in the road getting the new program underway at the VHSL Class 4 level, there were many successes for the school as several varsity teams advanced to district championship games, several earned regional bids, and a number of individuals qualified for regional and state competition.
“The unknown of two high schools merging together from opposite sides of the county did not come without apprehension from study and the community,” said Mecklenburg County High School athletic director Christopher Martin. “Having to change districts for athletics brought some new challenges but the athletes rolled with it and competed in stride. With one year behind us, we will be able to improve. Each year we will strive to compete better than the year before with school pride and sportsmanship. I'd like to thank our coaches, school faculty, and parents for their support and positive attitudes. And to our student athletes - I'm proud of how you represented Mecklenburg County High School. Go Phoenix!”
Eight senior Phoenix athletes also committed to college programs. Tomar Logan signed with Virginia State University to play football while Kevin Price will play at Averett University and Khalil Hart will play at Bluefield University.
Carrington Sasser will play softball at Bluefield while Tori Powell is headed to Randolph-Macon, Ruby Hite will play at Sweet Briar College and Cassidy Newcomb will play at Mary Baldwin.
Cody Hoffer also committed to play baseball at Mary Baldwin University.
The varsity golf team was the first Mecklenburg team out of the gates last August and went 2-1 in their first match of the season and earned a respectable fourth place finish in the Region 4D sub-regional. Freshman Jackson Allgood earned a spot in the regional tournament.
The varsity volleyball team fell to Dan River in the program opener last August but rebounded to top Brunswick HS 3-0 on the road for their first win. The Lady Phoenix went 14-9 in their first season under Coach Justin Kirkland, advancing to the tournament semifinals and earning a 4D regional berth where they fell to Salem HS in the quarterfinals. Four players earned postseason honors as Paige Springer and Grace Newcomb were named to the Piedmont District First Team and region second team while Whitney Poster was named to the second team and Cassidy Newcomb earned second team All-District honors and was an Honorable Mention All-Region selection. The JV team also had a strong season finishing with a 13-3 record.
The Mecklenburg cross-country varsity team had a good showing in their first season as Cassie Currin finished second in the Piedmont District Championships girls’ race and the girls team finished fourth. Conner Malone led the boys’ team with an 11th place finish as the boys team finished fifth.
The Mecklenburg County varsity football team won their first game of the season, topping Brunswick HS 17-6 on the road. The Phoenix endured some growing pains against some strong competition under Coach Kelvin Hutcheson but ended the campaign on a strong note, topping Nottoway 41-12 on Senior Night to complete a 3-7 campaign. Four players earned 4D region second team honors: Tomar Logan, Mikel Mcfail, Jaylin Haskins and Deandre Watson.
The Mecklenburg Middle School football team earned the first championship in school history, topping Nottoway 12-6 in overtime to win the Southside Middle School Conference title. The Phoenix went 7-1 in their debut season under Coach Bruce Cliborne.
The MMS co-ed soccer team also advanced to the SMS championship game but fell 3-0 to Powhatan in the title game. The Phoenix went 9-2 in their debut season and captured the Eastern Division championship.
The Mecklenburg Middle School volleyball team captured the Eastern Division title and went 11-2 on the season, falling 3-2 to Powhatan in the Southside Middle School conference tournament title game.
The MMS boys’ and girls’ basketball team had great campaigns as the boys ran off 17 straight wins to capture the Eastern Division title before falling to Prince Edward 46-42 in overtime in the Southside Middle School Conference championship game. The Mecklenburg Middle School girls’ basketball team, the Eastern Division champions, fell to Powhatan 29-23 in a tournament semifinal contest to complete a 13-4 season.
The Mecklenburg County HS varsity boys’ basketball team advanced to the Piedmont District tournament semifinals and earned a regional playoff bid where their season came to an end with a loss to EC Glass. The Phoenix finished the debut campaign with an 8-14 record for Coach Danny Watkins. Tomar Logan was named to the Piedmont District First Team while Amonta Farrar was named to the second team.
The Mecklenburg varsity girls’ basketball team also finished its debut season with an 8-14 record after falling to Halifax in a district quarterfinal contest. The team rallied in the second half of the season after a tough start and won eight of their final 12 games for Coach Michael Barmoy. Jordyn Maclin and Daniya White were named to the Piedmont District girls’ basketball second team while Sophia Janson was an honorable mention selection. Macklin was named an All-Region honorable mention selection.
Markeria King finished fourth in the Class 4 Indoor Track State Meet in the Long Jump and eighth in the 55 Meter Dash. King won regional titles by tying the Long Jump regional record and breaking the record in the 55 Meter Dash for Coach Shaun Talley.
The Mecklenburg wrestling team had a good first season under Coach Dakota Mitchell. The Phoenix finished fifth in the Piedmont District tournament. Bryson Burns captured a district title at the 215-pound weight class while Jayden Escalera (126 pounds), Kevin Price (157 pounds) and Luke Hammond (165 pounds) finished second in their weight classes. Ariana Tolliver also earned a podium spot finishing fourth at the 113-pound weight class.
Bryson Burns and Jarell Chavies earned state tournament bids at the regional tournament while
Jayden Escalera and Kevin Price were also named as state alternates. Tolliver also earned a bid to the girls’ state tournament. Kevin Price won five matches at the Mecklenburg Madness Dual Invitational tournament to run his record to a perfect 21-0 on the season at the time. Price also captured his 100th high school win in the tournament.
The Mecklenburg County High School girls’ soccer team finished their first campaign with a 13-6 record for Coach Joshua Carroll after advancing to the district tournament championship game. The Lady Phoenix fell at Jefferson Forest HS in a 4D regional quarterfinal contest. Forward Isabella Beatty, midfielders Alice Gonzalez-Sanchez and Cassie Currin and defender Clara Garner were all named to the Piedmont District First Team. Angie Hernandez-Zavala, was named to the second All-District team as was Elena Bailey, Trinity Pamplin, Grace Walsh and Grace Castle. Jakalah Degree and midfielder Brianna Wells were honorable mention selections.
Hernandez was named to the Region 4D second team from Mecklenburg while Trinity Pamplin, Degree, Sanchez and Garner were honorable mention selections. The JV team had a great campaign, finishing the season with a 9-0-2 mark.
The Lady Phoenix varsity softball team finished with an 8-12 record after falling to Halifax County in the district tournament championship game. After a tough start to the season against some strong competition, the team rallied in the season half of the season for Coach Jamie King. Senior first baseman Jordyn Jackson was named to the Piedmont District Softball First Team and Region 4D second team while third baseman Cassidy Newcomb earned first team All-District honors and Ruby Hite, Tori Powell and Alex Love were named to the second team. The JV team had a good season, posting a 10-4 record.
The Mecklenburg varsity baseball team fell at fourth-seeded Magna Vista HS in a district quarterfinal tournament game to finish their debut campaign with a 7-14 record for Coach Todd Seate. Outfielder Russell Webb was named to the Piedmont District First Team while Adam Jones, Jaxton Shook, Cody Hoffer and Jake Brame were named to the second team.
The Mecklenburg boys’ varsity soccer team finished with a 4-11-2 mark for Coach Pepe Pacheco in its debut season after falling to Bassett HS in a district tournament quarterfinal contest. Walter Hernandez earned All-District honors.
The Mecklenburg boys’ track team finished second in the Piedmont District Championships while the girls team finished third for Coach Shaun Talley. Markeria King captured district titles in the girls’ 100 Meters, 200 Meters and Long Jump while Koby Alexander captured a district title in the boys’ Long Jump and Triple Jump and Deandre Watson captured a district title in the Discus. King won regional titles in the 100 & 200 meters and earned Top 8 finishes in both events at the state meet. Koby Alexander finished fourth in the Triple Jump in the regionals and competed in two events at the state meet.
The Mecklenburg County Middle School softball team captured the Eastern Division title and the Southside Middle School Conference title with a 15-2 win over Lunenburg to finish with a 7-5 record.
The MMS baseball team won the Eastern Division title and finished with an 8-5 record, falling to Central in the tournament semifinals.
