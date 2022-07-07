The South Hill Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old All-Stars cruised past Lunenburg and Brunswick to capture the three-team Area 2 title last week at Parker Park.
The championship earns South Hill a bid to the Virginia Babe Ruth state tournament that will get underway at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Powhatan when the local team plays Stafford.
After topping Lunenburg 11-2 in their district opener, South Hill got a no-hitter from Jaden Phillips in the title game against Brunswick as the local team picked up an 12-0 victory.
Phillips dominated Brunswick with his fast ball, striking out 12 over five innings while allowing only one walk.
After Phillips struck out the side in the top of the first, South Hill went to work as Trey Mitchell reached on an error and Harrison Harper followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. Tyler Turman then ripped an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
South Hill got the bats going again in the bottom of the third when Turman reached after being hit by a pitch and Alex Townsend followed with a single. A single by Jake Brame scored both baserunners for a 4-0 lead.
After walks by Phillips and Asa Murry, Turman scored on an overthrow at third base and Lane Kinker drive in a run with an infield single for a 6-0 lead. A line drive to centerfield by Mitchell that went for a double scored two more runs for an 8-0 lead.
Mathew Woyer scored another run with an RBI single and Harper and Turman followed with RBI doubles for an 11-0 lead.
South Hill added one more run in the fourth inning when Phillips singled and scored on an RBI walk to Mitchell.
Phillips allowed his only walk in the top of the fifth but struck out the side to end the game.
Brunswick, 7-5
Brunswick advanced to the title game by topping Lunenburg 7-5 in an elimination game on Thursday evening. The win avenged Brunswick’s 9-3 loss to Lunenburg in the tourney opener on Wednesday evening.
Chris Parrish had a big game for Brunswick with two hits and three runs scored while Cullen Corum totaled two hits and scored two runs. Nick Parrish recorded a hit and had 2 RBI while Jayden Tucker had a hit and an RBI. RJ Lucas recorded a hit and scored a run, RJ Lucas had a hit and Jaheim Hicks scored a run.
Chris and Nick Parrish teamed together to earn the win on the mound.
SH, 11-3
South Hill got a strong outing on the mound from winning pitcher Jake Brame and timely hitting throughout the game in an 11-2 win over Lunenburg last Wednesday night.
South Hill scored two runs in the first inning, three in the third, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Turman led South Hill with two hits and two runs scored while Harper and Phillips added one hit and scored one run apiece. Mitchell and Moyer scored twice in the victory while Townsend and Jaxton Shook scored one run apiece.
