Lady Dragons Fall in District Quarterfinals

Park View’s Deaona Watkins, pictured in action against Greensville HS last Tuesday night, was recently named to the Tri-Rivers District first team. (Dennis Smith)

The fifth-seeded Park View High School girls’ basketball team fell at fourth-seeded Southampton HS 31-23 on Friday night in the opening round of the Tri-Rivers District tournament.

The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 8-9 on the season as they await their placement and seeding for regional play that will start on Friday.

Playing without standout Deaona Watkins, who missed the game with a knee injury suffered in last week’s contest against Greensville HS, the Lady Dragons struggled to score but their defense kept them in the game.

Southampton took a 5-2 lead in the opening quarter of the contest but Park View fought back behind four points apiece from Markeria King and Asia Green to outscore the Lady Indians 10-4 and take a 12-9 lead to the halftime break.

The Lady Dragons clung to a 18-16 lead going into the final stanza but Southampton outscored Park View 13-5 to seal the victory.

Armayla Cannady led Southampton with 13 points while Yvonne Dixon and Jordyn Maclin led Park View with five points apiece.

Southampton……5    4   7  13 - 31

Park View………2  10   6    5 – 23

Park View – Dixon 5, A. Watkins 2, Maclin 5, Boswell 3, King 4, Green 4.

Southampton – Cannady 13, Rooks 2, Shearin 2, Dawson 8, Butler 6.

Southampton, 42-35

The visiting Lady Indians outscored Park View 15-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-35 victory in South Hill last Wednesday night.

The Lady Dragons got off to a good start, outscoring Southampton 14-8 in the first quarter behind five points from Aniya Watkins.

The Lady Indians outscored Park View 11-5 in the second quarter to knot the score at 19 at the halftime break.

The Lady Dragons took a three-point lead to the final quarter but Southampton earned the win with the big final stanza.

Dixon and King led Park View with nine points apiece.

Park View……..14    5   9   7 - 35

Southampton……8  11  6  15 – 42

Park View – Dixon 9, A. Watkins 5, Maclin 4, D. Watkins 4, Boswell 2, King 9, Green 2. 

Southampton – Cannady 12, Roots 15, Shearin 4, Dawson 4, Young 4, Gordon 1.

Greensville, 51-37

The Lady Dragons fell 51-37 last Tuesday night in a regular season contest at home against Greensville HS

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and despite two treys from Jaliyah Boswell and one from Maclin in the second quarter, outscored Park View 12-9 to take a 25-17 lead to the halftime break.

Park View fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to three but Greensville opened up a double-digit lead and cruised down the stretch to the victory.

D. Watkins led Park View with 15 points while Macklin added eight. 

Park View……..…..8  9     8   11 - 37

Greensville………13  12  13  14 - 51

Park View – Hicks 3, A. Watkins 2, Macklin 8, D. Watkins 15, Boswell 6, Green 3.

Greensville – Coles 16, Brooks 21, Webb 12. Adkins 2.

All-District Selections

Deaona Watkins was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team from Park View while Asia Green and Jordyn Maclin were honorable mention selections.