Lady Dragons Fall in District Quarterfinals

The fifth-seeded Park View High School girls’ basketball team fell at fourth-seeded Southampton HS 31-23 on Friday night in the opening round of the Tri-Rivers District tournament.
The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 8-9 on the season as they await their placement and seeding for regional play that will start on Friday.
Playing without standout Deaona Watkins, who missed the game with a knee injury suffered in last week’s contest against Greensville HS, the Lady Dragons struggled to score but their defense kept them in the game.
Southampton took a 5-2 lead in the opening quarter of the contest but Park View fought back behind four points apiece from Markeria King and Asia Green to outscore the Lady Indians 10-4 and take a 12-9 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Dragons clung to a 18-16 lead going into the final stanza but Southampton outscored Park View 13-5 to seal the victory.
Armayla Cannady led Southampton with 13 points while Yvonne Dixon and Jordyn Maclin led Park View with five points apiece.
Southampton……5 4 7 13 - 31
Park View………2 10 6 5 – 23
Park View – Dixon 5, A. Watkins 2, Maclin 5, Boswell 3, King 4, Green 4.
Southampton – Cannady 13, Rooks 2, Shearin 2, Dawson 8, Butler 6.
Southampton, 42-35
The visiting Lady Indians outscored Park View 15-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-35 victory in South Hill last Wednesday night.
The Lady Dragons got off to a good start, outscoring Southampton 14-8 in the first quarter behind five points from Aniya Watkins.
The Lady Indians outscored Park View 11-5 in the second quarter to knot the score at 19 at the halftime break.
The Lady Dragons took a three-point lead to the final quarter but Southampton earned the win with the big final stanza.
Dixon and King led Park View with nine points apiece.
Park View……..14 5 9 7 - 35
Southampton……8 11 6 15 – 42
Park View – Dixon 9, A. Watkins 5, Maclin 4, D. Watkins 4, Boswell 2, King 9, Green 2.
Southampton – Cannady 12, Roots 15, Shearin 4, Dawson 4, Young 4, Gordon 1.
Greensville, 51-37
The Lady Dragons fell 51-37 last Tuesday night in a regular season contest at home against Greensville HS
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and despite two treys from Jaliyah Boswell and one from Maclin in the second quarter, outscored Park View 12-9 to take a 25-17 lead to the halftime break.
Park View fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to three but Greensville opened up a double-digit lead and cruised down the stretch to the victory.
D. Watkins led Park View with 15 points while Macklin added eight.
Park View……..…..8 9 8 11 - 37
Greensville………13 12 13 14 - 51
Park View – Hicks 3, A. Watkins 2, Macklin 8, D. Watkins 15, Boswell 6, Green 3.
Greensville – Coles 16, Brooks 21, Webb 12. Adkins 2.
All-District Selections
Deaona Watkins was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team from Park View while Asia Green and Jordyn Maclin were honorable mention selections.
