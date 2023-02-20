Dr. D Sports: Brunswick Teams Open Regional Play

The high-school regional playoffs will kick into high gear this week and both of the Brunswick High School teams are expected to be in the thick of the VHSL Class 2, Region A playoffs.
The Lady Bulldogs (20-2) earned a No. 2 seed for the regionals and enjoyed a bye this past Friday. The Brunswick girls were scheduled to play host to Amelia HS (8-12) on Tuesday and with a win would entertain the winner of Poquoson/Greensville on Thursday. John Marshall HS earned the No. 1 seed for the regional playoffs and will likely play host to the championship game on Friday night.
The Brunswick boys’ team (19-5) earned the No. 2 seed for the regional playoffs and also enjoyed a bye this past Friday. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play host to No. 7 Bruton (11-13) in Lawrenceville on Tuesday night. The Panthers earned a 56-37 win over Arcadia in a first-round contest on Friday. A Bulldogs’ victory on Tuesday would earn the local team a Thursday night home date against the winner of Greensville/Nandua. The winner of that one most assuredly will play at top-seeded John Marshall, who is not only the favorite to win the Class 2 state tournament again this year but is the No. 2 ranked high-school team in the country, on Friday night.
There is no question that Brunswick fans are hoping to see their Bulldogs teams advance to the regional championship game and earn a state tournament berth!
Good Debut Seasons
The basketball season came to an end for the Mecklenburg County HS boy’s basketball team on Friday night as the Phoenix fell 87-36 to a loaded EC Glass team out of Lynchburg in a Class 4, Region D quarterfinal contest.
Congrats to Coach Danny Watkins on a great job with the Phoenix in their first season in school history as well as Coach Mike Barmoy with the girl’s team. Both fielded very young squads this season and with the talent I saw on the junior varsity and Middle School teams this year, the future looks very bright for both programs.
Players of the Year
Congrats to Brunswick HS senor Jamarkell Mays on being named the Tri-Rivers District boys’ player of the year and to Lady Bulldogs junior Alexandria Harrison on being named the Tri-Rivers District girls’ player of the year.
Both had sensational regular season campaigns!
Congrats to EJ, Woo and the Late Ed Hill, Jr.
It was a wonderful ceremony at Brunswick High School on Friday evening as the jerseys of E. J. Wilson, Javonte Green and the late Ed Hill, Jr. were retired.
It was great to see Woo and E. J. back at the school as there were lots of hugs and laughs shared during the evening.
Green, who is currently healing and rehabbing from a knee debridgement procedure, said he expects to be back with the Chicago Bulls soon and play again before the end of the regular season.
I thought it was a beautiful touch by the school to retire a jersey for Ed Hill, Jr., who was a long-time Brunswick HS athletic supporter and manager for the basketball and football teams.
Commented
