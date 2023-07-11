The South Hill All-Stars put up a valiant fight going 2-2 over the weekend in the Virginia Dixie Softball Darlings state tournament in Powhatan to finish in a tie for third place.
After falling to Amherst in their opener, South Hill fought back with wins over Powhatan and Prince George in the loser’s bracket before falling to Amherst for a second time on Sunday evening to be eliminated.
While Amherst cruised to a 15-3 win in the first contest, South Hill showed a lot of heart on Sunday night before eventually falling by an 11-4 score.
South Hill jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning before Amherst answered with two runs in the second and third innings.
South Hill cut the lead to 6-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth but Amherst added five in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
Sydney Copeland went 2 for 2 in the game for South Hill with 2 RBIs while Nora Adams went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Collins Foster had a hit and an RBI in the game while Blakely Thompson, Takari Johnson and Charlee Thompson all had a hit and scored a run.
Kallie Lindor, Emilee Simmons and Ryleigh Lawson also added hits in the contest.
SH, 20-7
South Hill topped Prince George 20-7 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.
The local team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Prince George scored six runs in the second to open up a 6-4 lead.
It was all South Hill after that as the local team scored four runs in the third and six in the fourth and fifth innings.
C. Thompson had a huge game going 4 for 4 with 6 RBIs and three runs scored while Johnson also went 4 for 4 with 3 RBIs and four runs scored.
Adams went 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored while Foster went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
Lawson went 3 for 3 in the win and scored three runs while Ryleigh Brewer went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs scored. Copeland also went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
SH, 8-7
A hard-hit ground ball by Charlee Thompson scored Johnson for the game winner in the bottom of the fifth as South Hill topped the host Powhatan squad 8-7 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.
Adams had a big game for South Hill driving in four runs on a hit while C. Thompson went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Johnson went 3 for 3 and scored two runs while Foster went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Simmons, Lawson and Berkley Pearce all had two hits apiece in the game while B. Thompson had a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run.
Copeland and Kallie Lindor also added hits in the victory.
Amherst, 15-3.
South Hill took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but their bats went quiet over the next four innings and Amherst pulled away for a 15-3 win in four innings.
Amherst scored five runs in the first, second and third innings.
B. Thompson went 2 for 2 in the game and scored a run while Adams went 2 for 2 and added an RBI.
C. Thompson had a hit, an RBI and scored a run while Johnson had two hits and an RBI.
Lindor had a hit and scored a run while Foster and Copeland added hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.