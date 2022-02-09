(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 73 in the series.)
The Park View High School community was saddened last week to learn of the passing of longtime Dragons’ football coach and athletic director Wade Crutchfield.
Crutchfield was a sports standout at Park View HS, Class of 1964, and returned to the school to teach while leading the football program on two different occasions from 1986-1992 and from 1997-2004.
His 65 career wins are second in Park View school history behind Coach Harold Wise’s 96 wins.
Besides being a standout for the Dragons, Crutchfield also was a member of the Ferrum Junior College National Championship football team and was a football co-captain at Tennessee Tech where he graduated in 1969 with an education degree.
Park View HS athletic director Mike Barmoy said Crutchfield helped advance the Dragons’ football program and develop athletes.
“He was the old-fashioned coach who would run the ball down your throat until you proved you could stop it,” Barmoy said. “He had a good program here and developed some kids that went on to play at the next level.”
Former Park View HS principal Ben Taylor, who coached alongside Crutchfield during his first stint with the Dragons, said Crutchfield did a lot for kids that many did not know about.
“He looked after a lot of kids and would help them if they needed shoes or clothes,” Taylor said. “Very few people knew about that.”
Taylor said Crutchfield did an excellent job serving as the athletic director and during both stints as the head football coach.
“He did a great job as the athletic director and made sure the kids had what they needed,” Taylor said. “Wade actually turned the football program around twice.”
Waverly Jackson, who was a Park View standout that went on to play at Virginia Tech and in the NFL, said he learned a great deal playing for Crutchfield.
“He taught me a lot,” Jackson said. “You could always stand by what he said. I will miss him dearly.”
Park View assistant football coach Kevin White said while Crutchfield had a gruff persona on the exterior, he actually had a big heart for his players.
“He was the type of coach that would take up for you,” White said. “He would bring us to his house to watch film. He was one of the first coaches to really show us love. He had a big heart. He would cry on you in a minute.”
White said he was having trouble fielding punts one day at practice and Crutchfield asked, “White, you can’t see?”
Coach Crutchfield immediately set him up with an appointment for the next day at a local eye doctor where White was fitted with contacts.
“I wear contacts today because of Coach Crutchfield,” he said.
Marvin “Rock” Smith, Class of 2002, said he will never forget the Dragons’ victory over Matoaca in the Warriors’ final season in the Southside District.
“We ended up winning in overtime,” Smith said. “I think Coach got overexcited and had to leave and go to the hospital during the game. After that, we were playing to win for him.”
Kelvin Hutcheson, who was recently named as the head coach of the Mecklenburg County High School football team, said Crutchfield was a disciplinarian who expected his team to play the game the right way.
“I remember Coach Crutchfield being a disciplinarian but he wanted you to play the game the right way,” Hutcheson said. “He gave it to you straight whether you liked it or not. (It didn’t matter) if you were the best player on the team or you were the last man on the bench.”
Hutcheson said he learned an important lesson early in his high-school career from Coach Crutchfield.
"When he became our coach, I made a tackle on film and showboated afterwards,” he said. “He ate me up in the film room, replaying it over and over (and talking) about the importance of playing like you had been there before after you make a great play. That was a valuable lesson for me".
He said Coach Crutchfield was not afraid to show his emotions to the team.
“During our pre-game speech he would have tears in his eyes before every game,” Hutcheson said. “That let me know he really loved the game and it gave me chill bumps.”
Kevin Jones, another Dragons’ standout who went on to become a D2 All-American at Saint Augustine’s College, said Crutchfield looked out for his best interest as a player.
“He made me feel like I was wanted there,” said Jones. “He had a bigger heart than people knew. He was a great leader and he looked out for me. When I hurt my knee in my senior year, he made sure I got to see the best doctor. He will be greatly missed.”
Coach Crutchfield’s son, Brian, Park View Class of 1995, was also a standout for the Dragons’ in baseball and football. He also played basketball and golf.
“Baseball was my best sport,” he said. The younger Crutchfield earned All-District and All-Region honors at shortstop and took over as the starting quarterback on the Dragons’ varsity football team midway through his sophomore year, earning All-District honors in his senior campaign.
“I had several opportunities to play at some smaller colleges coming out of high school but I decided to go to Virginia Tech and get my career started,” he said.
Brian lives in the Charlotte, NC area and works for a Civil Engineering Firm.
He said he was in third grade when his Dad got the football coaching job at Park View.
“I was addicted the first time I went with him to practice,” he said. “(Games days) were like Christmas morning. I looked up to those players on the team like my heroes and I knew that is what I wanted to do.”
Brian said he also saw how hard his Dad worked with the team.
“I saw how hard he coached the players.”
Brian once asked his Dad why he got on one of the better players on the team during a practice.
“He told me, ‘He’s got more in him and I have to coach him hard to get the best out of him,” Brian said. “So, I understood that at a young age.”
Brian said his Dad had no problem separating the Dad/Coach role at home.
“I got yelled at just like everyone else (at practice),” he said with a laugh. “But we were able to separate that at home. It was easy for us to make that transition.”
Brian said underneath his Dad’s gruff exterior was a big heart and someone who was really funny.
“He would make you laugh,” he said.
Brian said his Dad also worked many late nights getting the field ready and helping to improve the aesthetics around Dragon Field.
“He put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that field just like Mike Greene and others did later,” he said. “It was not unusual for him to go up there at 11 p.m. at night to move irrigation pipe.”
Brian said his Dad always looked after and helped his players.
“Going to practice somedays meant we went to Palmer Springs to pick a player up first or we went to La Crosse to pick up a player or we went to Brodnax,” he said. “He looked after his players.”
Besides his son Brian, Crutchfield is survived by daughter Katherine and grandchildren Helena Jean and Hilary Grace and his K9 companion, Gadget.
