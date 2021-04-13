Sheets Hits First Two College Homers

Former Park View High School slugger Cameron Sheets, a second-year player at Alderson Broaddus University, hit his first collegiate home run on Saturday afternoon in a win against Frostburg State.
Sheets, who went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and a run scored in the game, connected on the long ball in the first inning in the Battlers’ 17-1 thrashing of Frostburg.
It didn’t take the local star long to connect on his second collegiate homer as he went yard again on Sunday in the Battlers’ 14-4 win over Frostburg.
Sheets went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and a run scored in the game as the win improved Alderson Broaddus to 7-10 on the season.
Through Sunday’s contest, Sheets had started all 17 games for Alderson Broaddus and was batting .294 with a .429 on-base-percentage. Sheets had recorded 15 hits in 51 at-bats with six doubles, two homers and 12 runs scored. Sheets has 15 RBI and 10 walks on the campaign.
Sheets also went 3 for 6 with a double and two runs scored in a doubleheader against Shepherd University last Tuesday.
Sheets made eight starts for the Builders in his first season which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He batted .310 while rapping out nine hits in 29 at-bats with a double and 10 total bases. He had a .345 slugging percentage and .429 on-base-percentage.
Sheets is one of four former Park View baseball players on collegiate rosters this season. Jefferson Barmoy is a sophomore pitcher at Bluefield State while Jarrett Hamby is a freshman infielder at Ferrum and Justyn Hudson is a freshman pitcher at Concord University.
