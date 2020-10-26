(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 28 in the series.)
There are not many athletes in the history of Park View High School that can say they were carried off of the court on the shoulders of their schoolmates. But then again, there are not many athletes that were as naturally gifted as 1967 graduate Monty Rainey.
Rainey played basketball for the first time on the Park View JV team in the eighth grade and was promoted to the varsity team in his sophomore year where he earned time as the first substitute off of the bench and quickly showed a knack for scoring.
“I was usually the first substitute and would go in for John Hankley,” said Rainey.
As a starter for the Dragons in his junior season, Rainey had a game to remember against Prince Edward when he set the program’s single game scoring record with 51 points in a 111-59 win.
“He didn’t hog the show,” legendary Park View coach Leo Allen told The South Hill Enterprise after the contest, “he worked for it. He drove well and was hitting his shots.”
The 51-point performance broke the record set the year before by Robert Tanner who had 38 points in a game.
Rainey connected on 20 field goals in the record setting game and hit 11 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Rainey scored nine points in the first quarter, 13 in the second, 14 in the third and 15 in the final quarter.
He was carried off the floor on the shoulders of Park View fans after the sensational game.
The 111 points were also a school record as 6-7 junior Doug Crawford scored 20 points for Park View while C. W. Gee tallied 14 points, Charles Thorpe added 10 and Neil Crutchfield scored eight.
“I actually didn’t shoot the ball particularity well that night,” said Rainey. “I don’t remember much from the game but I did have a lot of opportunities. I know Leo asked our manager C. C. Knuckles to go up and see how many I had in the second half and he decided to let me stay in to see if I could get 40.”
It was one of several standout games Rainey had in his junior year including scoring 30 in a win over Crewe. He finished the campaign averaging 19.9 points per game, which was good for fifth in the conference, and he was named to the All-District team.
Rainey had a monster senior year, scoring 40 in one contest and 38 in a win over Amelia. He averaged 24.9 points per game to lead the district in scoring. He finished the campaign as one of the top scorers in the state.
He was named to the Richmond News Leader Group AA All-State team in both his junior and senior seasons.
Park View Coach Leo Allen told the News Leader, “He has good reach and outstanding jumping ability. He hustles the whole time and is as good as or better than anyone in the district. He often times is called on to guard the opposing team’s No. 1 player.”
Rainey said that the Park View players respected Coach Allen and always gave their best effort for him.
“You always tried your hardest,” Rainey said. “He was a great coach and a great person. He would get out there in practice and work with us. I have nothing but the greatest of praise for him.”
Rainey was also a standout in several other sports including tennis and golf.
“He was an unusual athlete, said retired South Hill Enterprise Editor Frank Nanney, Jr. “He would throw up before each game and then go out on the court and score 20 points every night.”
Nanney said Rainey could have scored more but Coach Allen was always more focused on team rather than individual play.
“He didn’t have players who scored 20 or 30 points each game,” Nanney said.
Rainey received collegiate interest from Elon, Catawba and Coach Jack Craft from Villanova even called several times.
He decided to go to Chowan following his high-school graduation so he could follow his passion and major in Graphic Arts.
“I was interested in graphic arts and photography,” said Rainey. “The basketball coach had seen me and wanted me to try out.”
Rainey made the team but broke two toes during a practice and decided to hang up his sneakers.
He did continue playing tennis at Chowan.
“Our coach decided to ramp up the competition in my sophomore season and we played against ACC foes UNC, Duke and Wake Forest,” said Rainey. “Our coach said we are not playing any rinky-dinks.”
After earning his Associates Degree, Rainey decided to enroll at Arkansas State University to focus on his studies in graphic arts.
“”I drove 832 miles to Jonesboro, Arkansas,” said Rainey. “I didn’t know anyone there so I decided to go out and hit tennis balls against the backboard.”
It was there he met Roger Harmon who would end up being one of his biggest supporters.
“He said I had a good stroke and asked would I like to hit some,” said Rainey.
Harmon was so impressed with Rainey that he immediately called the ASU coach and suggested he give Rainey a look.
“The coach came to my room and asked me to play their No. 1 player,” said Rainey. “I ended up beating him.”
Rainey was offered a full athletic scholarship on the spot.
“It was a great opportunity for me,” said Rainey who played for two and a half seasons at Arkansas State where he completed his requirements for his Bachelor’s Degree.
The team traveled all over the Southeast playing matches in Florida, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee and Louisiana as a member of the Southland Conference.
“We usually spent our Spring Break playing in Alabama, Texas and Florida,” said Rainey.
He said that while many of the men he played against had been trained for most of their lives, he took advantage of his natural ability.
“I never had a lesson in my life,” said Rainey. He played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for ASU and had one of the top serves on the team.
Rainey said he truly enjoyed his time in Arkansas.
“I was only 55 miles from Memphis,” he said. “I could go down on Beale Street and listen to some of the best jazz and blues in the world. I loved Arkansas and I loved the people. I really enjoyed my time there.”
Rainey ended up working 30 years in the Graphic Arts field after graduating from ASU including working 28 years at The South-Hill Enterprise. He also was a well-known photographer in the Southside, Virginia area and shot over 400 weddings.
Rainey, who lives in South Hill, most recently worked as Head of Private Security for Longwood University.
Looking back at his high school days on the hardwood, Rainey said it was a special time.
“You always remember playing for Coach Allen,” he said. “You tried your hardest for him – Always!”
