The Brunswick All-Stars won their first two contests to move into the driver’s seat of the Dixie Youth District 2 Minor League baseball tournament in Emporia over the weekend.
Brunswick topped South Hill 5-2 on Friday evening and then beat Emporia-Greensville 19-14 in a battle of unbeaten teams on Saturday evening.
Brunswick was scheduled to play Emporia-Greensville again on Monday night in the championship round, needing only one win in the double elimination tournament to claim the title and earn a bid to the state tournament.
South Hill meanwhile rebounded from an opening round loss to eliminate Clarksville before falling 10-1 in an elimination game to Emporia-Greensville on Sunday night.
Following is a recap of games involving local teams.
Emporia, 10-1
Emporia-Greensville jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and then scored two runs in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth on the way to a 10-1 victory in an elimination game on Sunday night.
Kyle Puryear singled and scored in the first inning for South Hill’s only run.
Matthew Webb, Cameron Smith, Landon Echols, Will Crisman, Braylon Lewis and Puryear had hits for South Hill in the game.
Brunswick, 19-14
Brunswick scored three runs in the first inning against Emporia, four in the second, eight in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth on the way to a 19-14 victory on Saturday.
Emporia scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Carson Washburn had a big game for Brunswick with a double and a triple and four runs scored while Evan Goode scored three runs.
Noah Lewis, Nate Daniel and Caige Lopresti scored two runs apiece for the local team while Hunter Fletcher, Jaylen Mills, Carter Washburn and RJ Layton scored one run apiece.
Temple scored three runs to pace Emporia while Turner, Pearce, Jarrell and Dickens scored two apiece.
SH, 14-7
South Hill stayed alive by topping Clarksville 14-7 on Saturday evening in an elimination contest.
South Hill scored two runs in the second inning and two in the fifth before exploding for 10 in the sixth to take control of the game.
Clarksville scored two runs in the third inning and five in the sixth.
Semaj Bragg led South Hill with two hits and three runs scored while Matthew Webb, Blake Stillner, Chase Bowman and Landon Echols scored two runs and added a hit. Kyle Puryear, Will Crisman and Cameron Smith added a hit and scored a run.
Jordan South and Keith Hartman paced Clarksville by scoring two runs apiece.
Bowman, Lewis, Echols and Webb all saw mound time in the victory for South Hill.
Brunswick, 5-2
The Brunswick All-Stars jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and hung on for a 5-2 victory over South Hill on Friday evening in Emporia.
Brunswick went right to work in the top of the first inning when Carson Washburn led off with a single and Noah Lewis followed with a single.
After Washburn scored on an overthrow at third base, Hunter Fletcher singled to give Brunswick a 2-0 lead.
A single by Nate Daniel made it 3-0 and Jaylen Mills walked and Carter Washburn and Ashby Matthews followed with hits for a 4-0 lead.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Chase Bowman singled and scored on a RBI triple by Cameron Smith.
Brunswick increased its lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning when Washburn doubled, N. Lewis singled and Caige Lopresti doubled.
South Hill added a final run in the bottom of the sixth when Kyle Puryear walked and scored when Matthew Webb reached on an error.
Braylon Lewis and Smith handled the mound duties for South Hill in the contest while Daniel, C. Washburn and Fletcher pitched for Brunswick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.