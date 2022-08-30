The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team captured its first-ever regular season contest with a hard fought 17-6 win over Brunswick HS on Friday night in front of a packed house in Lawrenceville.
Defense was at a premium for both teams and the Phoenix was able to take advantage of several Bulldogs’ miscues that proved to be the difference in the contest.
“Brunswick has a strong team,” Mecklenburg County coach Kelvin Hutcheson said after the game. “It was a little ugly and we had some mental lapses but the kids fought the whole night through the heat and humidity. I am happy for the kids, some who have not won a ballgame since they were in middle school. We just thank God for this moment. We’ll go back and get to work on some things that we need to improve on. I didn’t think our conditioning was as good as we thought. On offense, I felt like we could have put some more points up.”
Brunswick coach Darrell Owens said he was proud of the fight of his young Bulldogs squad against a much bigger Mecklenburg team.
“We never had a big play on offense and turnovers got us,” he said. “I liked the effort of our team. They played hard the whole game.”
With Mecklenburg beginning regular play in the Piedmont District next season, Hutcheson said he will miss the annual rivalry game with Brunswick that Park View enjoyed for over 60 years.
“It has been a great rivalry,” he said. “It will certainly be missed.”
Quick Start for Mecklenburg
Mecklenburg received the opening kickoff and picked up one first down before a Phoenix fumble was recovered by Brunswick’s Damari Hawkins.
The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going on their first series and were forced to punt.
The Phoenix got on the scoreboard in the second quarter after taking over on fourth down at their 30-yard line.
Good runs by Khiyon Alston and Zacchaeus Gooch moved the ball to midfield and Alston picked up 5 -yards on a rush to give Mecklenburg a first down at the Brunswick 28-yard line.
Faced with fourth-and-1, Gooch broke a tackle across the seam and scored on an 18-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead at the 8:20 mark of the second stanza. The PAT was blocked.
Kratavion Thomas came up with the first of two interceptions on the night for Mecklenburg two plays later, giving the local team possession of the ball at the 42-yard line.
A 20-yard run by Gooch moved the pigskin to the Brunswick 30-yard line.
Faced with fourth-and-1, quarterback Tomar Logan broke several tacklers for an 18-yard gain and he scored on a QB sneak at the 4:55 mark of the second quarter. The PAT by Chase Crabel gave Mecklenburg a 13-0 lead.
Thomas’ second interception in the game gave Mecklenburg possession of the ball with 2:44 left in the first half but the Phoenix coughed the ball up on third-and-8 and Jakel Edmonds picked up the loose ball and scampered 45-yards to put Brunswick on the scoreboard. A 2-point conversion run failed and Mecklenburg took a 13-6 lead to the halftime break.
The Phoenix defense again came up with a big play on the first series of the second half. Brunswick started deep in their own territory after a mishandle on the kickoff and faced with fourth-and-8 from their 8-yard line, Mecklenburg’s Javonte Haskins broke through the line and blocked the punt attempt for a safety and a 15-6 lead at the 10:04 mark.
Brunswick’s Tyheim Stith came up with an interception early in the fourth quarter but a bad snap on a punt attempt backed the Bulldogs up and Mikel Mcfail came up with a big hit for a safety at the 8:42 mark to give Mecklenburg a 17-6 lead.
The Phoenix came up with a stop late in the quarter and picked up one first down before taking a knee to run out the clock out on the victory.
Gooch led Mecklenburg with 119 yards rushing on 25 carries with a score while Logan added 48 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown. Aaron Moore led Brunswick with 42 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Home Opener
Mecklenburg will break in its new field on Friday evening when Central of Lunenburg comes to Boydton for a 7 p.m. non-district contest.
Lunenburg walloped Altavista 54-17 in its season opener.
The Bulldogs meanwhile will welcome John Marshall HS to Lawrenceville on Friday.
The Jay’em fell 18-0 to Greensville HS in its opener.
Unofficial Statistics
MB
First downs…………12 5
Rushes-yds………56-253 27-33
Passes…………….5-11-1 1-14-2
Passing Yards………27 6
Fumbles-lost……….3-3 2-1
Punts-avg………….2-11.0 3-23.0
Penalties-yds……..17-130 5-30Mecklenburg Rushing – Thomas 1-(-2), Logan 11-48, Gooch 25-119, Hart 10-47, Alston 9-41. Passing – Logan, 5-11-1, 27. Receiving – Thomas 2-11, Alston 1-5, Crabel 2-11.
Brunswick Rushing – Moore 10-42, Tucker 1-(-8), Puryear 12-18, Bass 1-5, C. Owen 1-3, Team 2-(-27). Passing – Tucker, 1-13-2, 6; Moore 0-1-0. Receiving – Smith 1-6.
