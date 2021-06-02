Baby Dragons Fall, 12-10

The Park View High School junior varsity baseball team put up a valiant fight but fell 12-10 to Randolph-Henry in a non-district contest at Dragon Field on Thursday evening.
The loss dropped the Baby Dragons to 5-3-1 on the season.
The Baby Statesmen came out hot to start, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning on two walks, three hits and an error.
Park View answered in the bottom of the first when Kwondrey Coleman led off with a walk and Jobe Sullivan and Jake Brame followed with singles. Deandre Watson reached on a fielder’s choice and came around to score on a groundout by Isaac Walton to cut the lead to 6-5.
The Baby Statesmen scored another run in the second and four in the third to open up an 11-5 lead.
The Baby Dragons scored a run in the bottom of the fourth when Matthew Lynch singled and came around to score when Coleman reach on an error.
Park View added another run in the fifth when Walton reached base and Tomar Logan followed with a RBI single.
The Baby Dragons scored three runs in the sixth when Sullivan singled, Ashton Jackson doubled and Brame reached on a dropped third strike and came around to score. Park View had the tying run on base but Randolph-Henry got two strikeouts to leave the baserunners stranded.
Sullivan led Park View with two hits in the game while Coleman, Jackson, Brame, Lynch and Logan added one apiece. Sullivan, Jackson and Brame scored two runs apiece for the Baby Dragons in the contest while Coleman, Watson Lynch and Walton added one apiece.
