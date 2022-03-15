Manning & Crutchfield Have Been Pillars of PV Softball

(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 74 in the series.)
Longtime local coaches John Manning and Dean Crutchfield have been pillars of the Park View High School softball program for much of the past two decades.
Manning took over as the head coach of the Lady Dragons in 2003 after having served as an assistant coach to Michael Greene for several seasons.
“I actually started coaching La Crosse Dixie Youth baseball in 1976,” he said. “I coached from then on and coached with Alice (Thomas) at Park View Middle School before coming to the high-school.”
Manning, who has been a tireless worker and loyal member of the Park View Booster’s program since 2000, had a great 15-year run leading the Lady Dragons’ softball program. He compiled a 178-99 record, capturing five district titles, earning seven regional playoff berths, and advancing to the state semifinals twice.
“We had a good run overall,” he said.
Manning said he was always fortunate to have good players and good people helping him with the program.
“I had good coaches during my time - Kim Callis, David Brankley and Dean Crutchfield,” he said. “The kids benefited from that.”
The two biggest years for Park View softball happened in 2014 and 2016 when the Lady Dragons led by a talented roster that included future James Madison University and NCAA star pitcher Odicci Alexander advanced to the state semifinals twice under the direction of Manning and Crutchfield.
Park View actually traveled a total of 860 miles over 72 hours playing three regional games in Yorktown, Nokesville and Williamsburg in 2016 while dispatching two conference champions and coming within a hair of making it three after falling 1-0 to Warhill.
“I am proud of the girls and all of their accomplishments,” Manning said of that spectacular run. “We maybe should have done better but I was proud we got there.”
Crutchfield started as an assistant to Manning in 2012 before taking over as the head coach following Manning’s retirement in 2018.
Critchfield said he learned a lot from Manning during those years.
“He taught me a lot about the little things involved with varsity softball in a high school,” he said. “John is just as good a man as I know.”
Manning said Crutchfield understood the game and the players could relate to him.
“He knows softball and has a good rapport with the kids,” Manning said.
Crutchfield is also off to a good start as the head coach, having led the Lady Dragons to the regional playoffs all three seasons including the state quarterfinals in 2019 when Park View captured the Tri-Rivers District regular season title and went 17-8.
Both coaches also had the opportunity to coach their daughters while at Park View.
Manning was able to coach oldest daughter Rachel while he was serving as an assistant to Greene and then youngest daughter Morgan as a head coach.
“It could definitely be challenging,” he said with a laugh. “Morgan was a catcher and in her junior year I moved her to third base when Jessica Curtis came up from the JV team. It is a tough position but I knew she could do it but it was ugly at home for a while. She ended up earning All-District honors at third as a junior and second team All-State honors as a senior so I think it turned out to be a good move.”
Crutchfield said his daughter Amanda was the reason he started coaching.
“She’s the reason I started coaching and the reason I am still doing it,” Critchfield said. “We were always very competitive and we are very much alike.”
Crutchfield said softball was something they did for enjoyment and that is a rule that they always lived by.
“We approached ball as something we were going to enjoy,” he said. “It was not going to be a job.”
Crutchfield said he and Amanda were usually on the same page.
“We both usually fussed about the same things,” he said. “Most of the time we agreed.”
Crutchfield said he found success early coaching in Dixie Softball when Amanda was coming up.
“I was spoiled early with that group,” he said. “I got to grow up coaching while they were growing up playing.”
Manning said the Lady Dragons have always had good cohesion in the program which helped make them so successful.
“We had winning teams because we had good cohesion with the kids,” he said. “It is so much fun if don’t have the drama.”
Manning said one of his favorite memories was when Park View beat powerful Powhatan HS for the first time to give them their first district loss in Southside District play.
“We had been up there one time before and were winning but the game was called due to rain,” he said. Manning and the Lady Dragons had to ride home soaking wet without the victory.
The first time the Lady Dragons actually beat Powhatan, Manning rode home wet again.
“I was soaking wet this time because the girls had poured the water cooler on me,” he said.
