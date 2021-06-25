Dr. D Sports: CC Nominated for an ESPY

Former Park View HS superstar Odicci “CC” Alexander continues to gain accolades for her sensational play in the NCAA Women’s College World Series as she learned last week she is a finalist for an Excellence in Sports Performance Award (ESPY) in the category of Women’s Best College Athlete.
Alexander is the first JMU player to be nominated for the award.
Alexander had a tremendous senior season for the Lady Dukes and was named the Softball America's NCAA Pitcher of the Year, a National Fastpitch Coaches Association Second Team All-American, NFCA First Team All-Region, CAA Pitcher of the Year and CAA First Team selection. In addition, she was also named to the CAA All-Tournament Team and WCWS All-Tournament Team.
Alexander is one of four athletes nominated for the award, joining Paige Bueckers (University of Connecticut Basketball), Madison Lilley (Kentucky Volleyball) and Jaelin Howell (Florida State Soccer).
The ESPY Awards which are presented by Capital One will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m. at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.
Pro Debut
Alexander made her pro softball debut on Thursday evening for the USSSA Pride and struck out eight batters over six innings against Team Mexico.
She left the game with her team up 6-5 but the Mexican national team rallied for two runs in the seventh inning to claim a 7-6 victory.
The Pride plays games against national teams and other All-Star teams.
