The Mecklenburg County Middle School softball team took advantage of great pitching by Natalie Madison and timely hitting to earn a 15-2 victory over Lunenburg in the Southside Middle School Conference tournament championship game last Tuesday afternoon in Baskerville.
The local team was simply sensational in the tourney, taking advantage of good pitching, good defense and strong hitting to earn the two victories to finish the year with a 7-5 record.
In the title game against Lunenburg, MMS went right to work scoring two runs in the bottom of the first when Bradley Evans reached on an error and Chaisley Snodgrass singled.
Brooklyn Powell and Leah Griffin followed with RBI groundouts to score the two baserunners for a 2-0 lead.
MMS broke the game open in the second inning by scoring eight runs. Kate Neal started the rally with a good at-bat and reached on an infield single and Makayla Baird followed with an RBI single. Baird scored later in the inning on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.
After Evans reached on an error, Snodgrass laid down a bunt for an RBI single and a 5-0 lead.
Powell followed with an RBI single and Griffin reached on an error to score another run for a 7-0 lead.
Livy Ellis followed with an RBI double and Brooklyn Bing and Hayden Dow both ripped RBI singles for a 10-0 lead.
Mecklenburg scored three more runs in the third inning when Snodgrass singled and scored on an RBI single by Powell. Griffin reached base on a single and Lilli Diamond scored a run with an RBI groundout. A single by Dow scored another run for a 13-0 lead.
MMS ran the lead to 15-0 in the fourth when Snodgrass and Powell singled and scored on a double by Griffin.
Lunenburg got on the scoreboard in their final at-bat on two hits and a sac fly.
Madison was sensational in earning her second win of the tournament in the circle as she went the distance and recorded three strikeouts.
MMS, 8-0
Madison earned the shutout for MMS in an 8-0 win over Powhatan in a tournament semifinal contest last Tuesday afternoon, allowing only three hits while striking out three.
Evans got the team off to a good start as she led off the game with a single and scored for an early 1-0 lead.
Evans and Snodgrass both reached on hits in the third and scored on hits by Powell and Griffin for a 3-0 lead.
The local team broke the game open in the fourth inning as Neal, Evans, Snodgrass, Powell and Griffin all scored.
MMS Baseballs Falls in Semifinals
The MMS baseball team, the Eastern Division champs, saw its season come to an end with an 8-1 loss to Central last Tuesday afternoon in a SSMS semifinal tournament contest.
The loss completed an 8-5 record for the Phoenix.
Central jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then added one run in the fifth and sixth innings.
MMS got on the scoreboard in the seventh when Jeter Jones reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
Sam Critzer picked up the win on the mound for CMS, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven.
Ethan Murray took the loss, allowing six hits and six runs over 2.2 innings while striking out four and walking one. Reed and Trevor Lynch also pitched in the contest.
Aidan Reed and Braydon Shriver recorded hits for the Phoenix in the contest.
