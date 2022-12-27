The Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ basketball team came up just short, falling 73-72 to visiting Liberty Christian Academy in the final game before the Christmas break last Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 4-5 on the season while LCA improved to 6-1.
The Phoenix fell at LCA by a 67-24 score in their first meeting of the season in Lynchburg but Mecklenburg showed the strides they have made in a few short weeks in the home contest.
“We competed more tonight at home,” said Phoenix coach Danny Watkins. “I challenged our young men to come out and play hard and play smart and give our home crowd something to cheer about. I thought we passed the ball a little better in the second half and did not give them as many open looks.”
LCA came out blazing to start the game, opening on a 16-2 run before Deandre Watson hit a shot in the paint for the Phoenix at the 3:20 mark.
Amonta Farrar hit a trey for Mecklenburg at the 2:30 mark to cut the lead to 18-7 but LCA closed on a 6-0 run for a 24-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Mecklenburg got its offense going in the second quarter as Cameron Hayes knocked down a trey and then hit a putback at the 2:07 mark to close the LCA lead to 36-21.
A trey by Farrar and a runner by Koby Alexander helped close the deficit to 39-26 at the halftime break.
The Phoenix continued its comeback in the third quarter as a trey by Alexander and a steal and layup by Hayes cut the LCA lead to 48-40 at the 4:06 mark.
Farrar scored on consecutive trips down the court for Mecklenburg late in the stanza to help the Phoenix cut the deficit to 59-48 at the end of three quarters.
The Phoenix got a trey by Farrar at the 3:16 mark of the fourth to trim the deficit to 63-58.
Two free-throws by Tomar Logan and a trey by Brooks cut the LCA lead to 69-63 at the 1:13 mark.
Logan hit a trey with 36 seconds left and then added a runner in the lane to cut the Bulldogs lead to 72-69 with 27 seconds left.
LCA hit one of two from the free-throw line with 16 seconds left to play but Mecklenburg could not get a clean shot off before Logan buried a trey at the buzzer to cut the final margin to 73-72.
Etzel led LCA with 27 points while Sweeney added 16.
Logan, wearing a pair of NBA star Keldon Johnson’s shoes, led the Phoenix with 22 points while Hayes scored 14 and Farrar added 12.
The Phoenix will return to action on January 3 with a road date at Bassett HS.
LCA………….24 14 19 14 - 73
Mecklenburg…..7 19 22 24 – 72
LCA – Duff 7, Sweeney 16, Etzel 27, Hildebrand 2, Damon 5, Woods 9, Hartless 3, Jenkins 2.
Mecklenburg – Hayes 14, Logan 22, Brooks 9, Farrar 12, Alexander 7, Lewis 1, Watson 7
Heritage, 78-65
The Phoenix fell 78-65 on the road at Heritage HS in Lynchburg last Tuesday night.
Heritage jumped out to a 18-10 lead in the first quarter and then exploded with 26 points in the second quarter to open up a 44-24 halftime lead.
Mecklenburg continued to fight and outscored the home team 21-18 in the third stanza and 20-16 in the final quarter.
Logan led the Phoenix with 23 points while Alexander scored 13 and Farrar added nine.
Washington led Heritage with 19 points while McMillian scored 15 and Yaille added 13.
Heritage……...18 26 18 16 - 78
Mecklenburg…10 14 21 20 – 65
Mecklenburg – Lewis 5, Hayes 7, Logan 23, Brooks 5, Farrar 9, Alexander 13, Baskerville 2.
Heritage – Toms 4, Clark 2, Slaughter 12, Miller 4, McMillian 15, Lewis 3, Yaille 13, Washington 19, Tudren 6, Team 2.
LCA JV’s, 73-53
The Liberty Christian Academy JV’s topped the Mecklenburg Baby Phoenix 73-53 last Wednesday night.
The loss dropped the Mecklenburg JV’s to 2-6 on the season.
The Baby Phoenix stayed close over the first eight minutes and trailed only 15-14 after the opening quarter of play but the Baby Bulldogs went on a 24-17 run in the second quarter to take a 39-31 lead to the halftime break.
LCA outscored the Baby Phoenix 19-8 in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Deyo led the Baby Bulldogs with 18 points while Bryant scored 14. Jah Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 19 points while I’szwhon Bragg added 17.
MJV………14 17 8 12 - 53
LCAJV……15 24 19 13 – 73
Mecklenburg JVs – Harris 19, Haskins 5, Ross 6, Simmons 2, Bragg 17, Goode 2.
LCA JVs – Block 3, Bryant 14, Nesselrotte 5, Jackson 10, Deman 11, Griffin 3, Soistmen 4, Deyo 18, Fuqun 3.
