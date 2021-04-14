Dr. D Sports: Spring Sports Inching Closer

All of the spring sports teams (baseball, softball, soccer and track) at Park View High School were finally able to take the field for the official beginning of practice on Monday afternoon.
Virginia High School League teams will have two weeks of practice before the actual season gets underway the week of April 26.
Park View athletic director Michael Barmoy was still working to finish the schedules for the upcoming season late last week but said he expected the Park View soccer teams to be in action on April 26 with the baseball and softball teams opening their respective campaigns on April 27.
The track team is scheduled to compete in their first meet on April 28.
As of this past Friday, Park View, Franklin, Windsor, Southampton and Surry were planning to field spring sports teams in the Tri-Rivers District while Sussex-Central and Brunswick were not expected to participate. Greensville was still undecided.
The VHSL will allow softball and baseball teams to play up to 12 regular season games in the shortened campaign while soccer teams can compete in 10 matches.
Regional play for most spring sports would start around June 14 with the state semifinals and finals to be played over the following two weeks.
Keldon Still Doing Big Things
Former Park View HS standout and second-year NBA pro Keldon Johnson joined an elusive club recently, becoming only the third player in San Antonio Spurs history with 700 plus points and 330 plus rebounds in his first 60 games.
Through Saturday, Johnson was averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Spurs this season.
The Master
Golf lovers eagerly look forward to The Masters each April and I thoroughly enjoyed following the action over the weekend in Augusta, Georgia.
Veteran Justin Rose got off to a great start on the hallowed grounds with a spectacular 65 on Thursday but the field finally caught up with him on Saturday afternoon after Hideki Matsuyama shot a sensational 65 to open up a four-shot lead.
The international star did what he had to do down the stretch on Sunday to become the first male golfer from Japan to win a major golf championship with the victory.
