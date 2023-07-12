The South Hill All-Stars, the District 2 champions, stayed alive in the Virginia Dixie Youth O-Zone Division I state tournament in Madison Heights by topping Appomattox 13-3 in an elimination contest on Monday afternoon.
South Hill improved to 2-1 in the tourney with the victory and advanced to the Final Four where they were scheduled to play the winner of Halifax/Madison Heights on Tuesday.
The local team got off to a good start against Appomattox in the first inning when Ayden Newell doubled to drive in Blaze Durham and Kale Daniel for a 2-0 lead. Jhamarion Davis followed with an RBI double and scored on a passed ball for an early 4-0 lead.
South Hill kept the pedal on the gas and added two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and three in the fifth, outhitting Appomattox 10-4 in the contest.
Durham went 2 for 3 in the game with an RBI and a run scored while Davis went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Newell scored twice and drove in two runs on a hit while Daniel scored twice and added an RBI and a hit. Uriah Hazelwood and Colton Chapman drove in two runs apiece, added a hit, and scored a run while Maddox Jones had a hit and scored a run.
Semaj Bragg drove in a run in the win while Connor Evans added a hit and Everette Wray and Kyle Puryear scored a run.
Wray picked up the win on the bump, allowing two unearned runs on three hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Newell pitched two innings in relief, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out three and walking three.
Madison Heights, 13-3
South Hill ran into a tough Madison Heights host team in a contest that started on Sunday evening but did not finish until Monday afternoon after a heavy storm moved through the region.
The 13-3 win by Madison Heights knocked South Hill into the loser’s bracket.
The delay was the second for the South Hill team after the contest that was originally scheduled to be played Saturday was rained out due to heavy storms.
Madison Heights went right to work in the contest on Sunday night, jumping out to a 4-1 lead in the first inning and then breaking the game open with six runs in the third to open up an 11-3 lead when the game was delayed just before midnight.
Madison Heights came back and scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth on Monday to seal the victory.
Durham had South Hill’s only hit in the game and scored a run while Evans and Davis also scored runs.
Newell, Wray, Hazelwood and Durham all pitched in the contest.
SH, 15-12
Trailing 7-4 after two innings of play, South Hill struck for four runs in the third and five in the fourth and hung on down the stretch for a 15-12 win over Patrick County in their state opener on Friday.
Evans had a big day for South Hill going 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs and three runs scored while Daniel went 3 for 3 and scored four runs.
Davis went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Chapman went 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Wray went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Durham went 2 for 4 in the game and scored two runs.
Jones added a hit and an RBI while Puryear scored a run and Bragg added a hit and an RBI.
Wray got the start in the contest for the local team while Newell, Daniel and Durham all pitched in relief.
Newell was credited with the win, giving up two hits and one run over 1.2 innings while striking out one and walking two.
Clarksville Splits Two
The Clarksville All-Stars split their first two games in the Virginia Dixie Youth O-Zone Division II state tournament in Madison Heights.
The local team topped Brookneal 13-10 in its opener on Friday but fell 5-3 to Amherst on Sunday afternoon.
