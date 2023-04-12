Lady Phoenix Fall 3-1 to District Leaders

The Mecklenburg County High School girls’ varsity soccer team went head-to-head with the team that has dominated the Piedmont District for the past few years and put up a valiant fight before falling 3-1 to visiting Magna Vista HS last Monday evening.
Ella Beatty scored early in the first half on an assist by Angie Hernandez for a 1-0 lead but the Lady Warriors answered quickly and any hope for a comeback was thwarted in the second half.
Magna Vista came into the match undefeated in the district over the last three years.
“We will keep griding and going after it,” said Mecklenburg County HS coach Joshua Carroll. “They have been playing together for a while and are not senior heavy. That is what a strong established program looks like.”
The loss dropped the Lady Phoenix to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district heading into Spring Break.
The Mecklenburg JV girls team improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season after topping Magna Vista by a 3-1 score.
Emma Bohannon, Genesis Zavala and Cayliegh Nichols all scored goals for the Baby Phoenix in the match.
Phoenix Boys Fall
The Mecklenburg County boys’ soccer team fell 9-1 at Magna Vista HS last Monday evening in their final match before the break.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 1-5-1 overall and 0-3 in the district.
The Mecklenburg JV boys fell 6-1 at Magna Vista to fall to 0-5 on the season.
