The Mecklenburg County High School golf team finished second in a Piedmont District match at Danville Country Club on Thursday afternoon.
Halifax finished first with a 314 while Mecklenburg came in with a 335. Magna Vista finished third with a 347.
Cameron Shriver led the Phoenix with a 78 while Taylor Seamons finished with an 82. Jackson Allgood shot an 86 and Gage Jones fired an 89.
Slate George and Eli Walker shot a 99 and a 101, respectively.
“I am very proud of the team because the course was tough,” Mecklenburg coach David Allgood said. “The greens were fast with the pen placements being very tough. There was also some wind that affected scores.”
The Phoenix are currently 19-5 on the season.
