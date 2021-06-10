Dr. D Sports: CC Was Sensational

The announcers on ESPN called James Madison University’s 4-3 eight-inning win over No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday in the 2021 Women’s College Softball World Series the biggest upset in college softball in the last 30 years.
And why I understand why they made that statement, I disagree.
I actually felt a tad bad for Oklahoma in that game. They didn’t have anyone like Odicci “CC” Alexander on their roster.
For those of us who have followed CC’s career since she was leading South Hill to a Dixie Softball World Series title or leading the Park View Lady Dragons to the state playoffs, we know just what a competitor this talented young woman is.
CC is one of those rare athletes whose talent, desire and heart are always on full display especially when the stakes are at their highest as she demonstrated to the entire country in JMU’s first two wins in Oklahoma City.
Some college softball experts have called the Oklahoma team the best offensive college softball team in the history of the game.
And while they might be, in that opening World Series game in the Oklahoma sun, Alexander was even better!
She went the distance, striking out nine while scattering six hits with two walks. Except for the 3-run homer she allowed in the third inning, Alexander was in total control of her pitches and her opponent.
Oklahoma came into the game averaging nearly 12 runs per game, the highest in NCAA Division I softball. They had scored 63 runs in their five wins in the NCAA tournament before facing Alexander who held them to a season low.
CC has been complimented by many in the national media about how humble she is and the fact that she couldn’t believe that the Lady Dukes were actually there in Oklahoma City playing in the World Series.
But never mistake humbleness and kindness as a weakness because when CC took the mound she was focused on one thing – doing everything in her power to beat the opponent in front of her. It is something she has done ever since she learned to throw the ball against that cinderblock well at her grandparents’ house in Palmer Springs.
She is a rare athlete and a true hometown hero.
Her comments after the game about Kate Gordon’s go-ahead homerun in the eighth inning in the win over the Lady Sooners showed a little insight into the CC we all know and love.
"I was praying and when she hit it out, I knew it was out and I said 'Thank You Jesus!'. I almost cried a little bit,” Alexander said.
The Second-Team All-American has certainly made all of us proud across Southside, Virginia!
While we were all hoping for a World Series title for CC and the Lady Dukes, Oklahoma proved why they are the top ranked teams in the country after coming back through the loser’s bracket to top JMU twice and advance to the final series.
I think I speak for all of Southside, Virginia when I say we could not be any prouder of CC and her tremendous play in the World Series and her outstanding college career.
We eagerly await what comes next for this talented young woman!
The Interview with ESPN
If you haven’t had a chance to see CC’s interview with ESPN’s Jalyn Johnson, please be sure to find it online and watch.
It was a great look into Odicci’s mindset as the Lady Dukes prepared to begin play in the World Series.
She was emotional talking about her beloved grandparents Washington and Emily Alexander of Palmer Springs, who raised her and who she always plays for.
“All the things my grandparents have done for me, it’s like I can’t thank them enough,” she said. “They’ve been my rock from the beginning. I just thank God for blessing me with such great people in my life.”
In the interview, Alexander said while she is not very vocal as a leader on the JMU team, she likes to lead by example.
“I like to show…by what I do at practice, how I carry myself around campus,” she said. “Just taking the young ones under my wing and leading by example.”
She also talks about the now famous pitching well at her grandparents’ house where she worked on developing her pitches as a youngster.
“I started off (throwing) against the house but my grandmother said ‘Ah No,’” she added with a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.