With a talented and senior-laden roster, the Park View High School boys’ soccer team opened the season with a pair of convincing wins over Tri-Rivers District rivals Windsor HS and Southampton HS, last week.
Coming off of a 9-3 win over Windsor in the season opener, Park View topped visiting Southampton 10-3 on Thursday night in their home opener.
The Dragons got off to a quick start in the match as Jacob Fadool scored on a break away from the left side for a quick 1-0 lead.
Southampton knotted the score at one with an empty net goal two minutes later.
Park View quickly regathered the lead with a pair of goals from Chase Crabel to open up a 3-1 lead.
A second goal from Jacob Fadool gave the Dragons a 4-1 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Park View got three goals from Elias Fadool and one apiece from Jacob Fadool, Chase Crabel and Salvador Gutierrez to seal the victory.
The Dragons overwhelmed Windsor HS 9-3 on the road last Tuesday night.
Park View took a 3-2 lead to the halftime break behind first-half goals from Chase and Adam Crabel and a goal from Jacob Fadool.
Chase and Adam Crabel and Justin Zincone scored two goals apiece in the second half while Jacob Fadool added one on the way to the lopsided win.
