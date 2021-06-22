The South Hill All-Stars downed Brunswick 12-0 on Monday night to capture the Dixie Youth District 2 Division 2 title.
The win earns South Hill a bid to the Dixie Youth Division 2 Minors state tournament that begins on July 8 in Madison Heights.
Halifax, the only Division 1 team in the five-team tournament, went 2-0 in tourney play and earned the automatic bid to the Division 1 state tournament.
South Hill went right to work in the title game against Brunswick, scoring three runs in the first inning, one run in the second, one run in the third and seven in the fifth to earn the win.
Blaze Durham and Everette Wray combined on the mound for the shutout, striking out 13 and limiting Brunswick to only two hits by Carson Washburn and Wyatt Arrington.
Kaden Jones and Jaxon Farmer handled the pitching duties for Brunswick in the title game.
Durham went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored for South Hill while Ayden Newell went 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Jacari Burnette had two hits and scored two runs for South Hill while Kelbie House and Kale Daniel had two hits and scored a run.
Samuel Walsh had a hit and scored two runs while Connor Evans had a hit and scored a run and Jhamarion Davis and Bryce DeJarnette added hits in the game.
Below is a recap of the tournament games.
Halifax, 6-5
With the game tied at five, Halifax took advantage of two hits and an error to score the game winner in the bottom of the seventh inning and stay unbeaten with a 6-5 victory over South Hill.
Halifax got off to a good start on Sunday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Kelbie House reached on an error and scored.
Halifax responded with one run in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead.
South Hill scored three runs in the fifth inning when Jhamarion Davis walked, Connor Evans singled, House walked, Blaze Durham walked, and Ayden Newell singled.
Halifax added one in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.
South Hill forced extra innings by scoring one run in the sixth when Jacari Burnette singled, Samuel Walsh walked and Everette Washburn singled.
Newell singled for South Hill in the seventh but was left stranded.
Wray, Burnette, Newell and Walsh all saw mound time in the game for South Hill.
Brunswick, 12-11
Brunswick overcame a 9-3 deficit in the fourth inning to top Clarksville 12-11 in an elimination game on Sunday night.
The local team trailed by two runs coming into the sixth inning but Carson Washburn singled and scored on a RBI double by Kaden Jones who came around to score for the game winner.
Wyatt Arrington had three hits and scored a run in the win for Brunswick while Jaxon Farmer and Washburn had two hits and scored two runs. Jones had a hit and scored two runs while Hunter Fletcher and Nate Daniel had one hit and scored a run. Miller, Brayden Easter and Noah Lewis also scored for Brunswick in the victory.
Miller earned the win on the mound.
Brunswick, 12-2
Brunswick topped Emporia 12-2 in four innings on Saturday night in an elimination game.
The local team scored five runs in the first inning on eight walks and a fielder’s choice.
Brunswick plated three more runs in the second inning to take an 8-0 lead on singles by Jaxon Farmer, Wyatt Arrington and Noah Lewis and triples by Carson Washburn and Beck Miller.
Brunswick scored four runs in the fourth inning when Arrington reached on an error, Lewis walked, Hunter Fletcher reached on an error and Farmer tripled.
Fletcher, Farmer, Washburn, Miller and Arrington scored two runs apiece for Brunswick while Kaden Jones and Lewis added one apiece.
Washburn went the distance to earn the win on the mound.
Clarksville, 15-6
Clarksville roared back to top Brunswick 15-6 in the late game of the opening round of the district tournament on Friday night.
Brunswick got off to a good start, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Hunter Fletcher led off with a walk and came around to score.
Brunswick scored two runs in the third inning when Jaxon Farmer walked and scored when Carson Washburn reached on a hit. Noah Lewis drove in the second run of the inning on a groundout to give the local team a 3-1 lead.
Brunswick scored three runs in the fourth inning when Brayden Easter reached on a hit and Farmer and Washburn picked up walks and came around to score for a 6-3 lead.
Clarksville exploded over the last two innings however scoring three runs in the fifth inning and nine in the sixth to claim the win.
Case Jones and Brayden S. paced Clarksville by scoring three runs apiece while Farmer and Washburn led Brunswick with two runs apiece.
SH, 14-2
South Hill got a strong pitching performance from Blaze Durham in their tourney opener as the local team topped Emporia 14-2 via the slaughter rule.
Durham threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out nine in the contest while Everette Wray came on in relief to get the final out.
South Hill went right to work in the first inning when Kale Daniel singled and scored on a RBI triple by Jacari Burnette who scored later in the inning on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
Emporia got on the board with a run in the second inning by taking advantage of two walks and two errors.
South Hill answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning as Wray walked, Kelbie House doubled, Durham reached on an error and Ayden Newell doubled and came around to score on a passed ball for a 7-1 lead.
South Hill added five more runs in the third inning as Burnette tripled for the second time in the game, Jhamrion Davis singled, Samuel Walsh walked, Wray singled, and Connor Evans walked and scored.
Emporia added another run in the third on a hit, a walk, and an error.
South Hill added its final two runs in the fourth inning when Davis walked and Wray singled and both came around to score.
Newell led South Hill with three hits on the day while Burnette and Wray added two apiece.
