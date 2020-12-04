Dr. D Sports: College Hoops Will be Interesting

I really enjoyed watching some of the early season college basketball games over the Thanksgiving break.
There is no question the NCAA season has gotten off to a rocky start as a number of teams had to back out of games due to COVID-19 positive cases.
The University of Virginia was originally scheduled to open the season playing Maine and Florida but both teams bowed out of the Homelight Classic early last week.
UVA ended up winning big over Towson in their season opener but then became victim of the first big upset of the season when they fell 61-60 to San Francisco on Friday afternoon in Bubbleville.
Virginia appeared to be a much better offensive team this year in the opener but they did not look in sync at all on Friday and Coach Tony Bennett will need to get that corrected quickly as big games lie ahead with Michigan State and Villanova.
Two other shockers over the weekend also involved teams from the state of Virginia and both came out on top.
Virginia Tech earned a huge win for Coach Mike Young on Saturday night knocking off No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney.
Tech was picked to finish 11th in the ACC but they looked mighty good in the victory over the Wildcats.
On Sunday, the University of Richmond took its senior-laden team on the road and topped No. 10 Kentucky 76-64 at Rupp Arena.
The Spiders played extremely well in the victory and have a really good basketball team.
I think it is going to be a crazy season in college hoops because with limited fans, there really is no home court advantage.
There is no question for me why Gonzaga came into the season as the No. 1 ranked team.
They were sensational in their Thanksgiving win over No. 6 Kansas who also has a strong team.
I would not be surprised to see the Zags make a run at an undefeated season. They are loaded and have a deep roster.
I caught most of the second half of UNC’s opening day win over the College of Charleston. There is still work to do in Chapel Hill but the Tarheels have a ton of talent and this season should be a much better one for Coach Roy Williams and UNC fans.
Duke finally got their season tipped off on Saturday and topped Coppin State, 81-71. The Blue Devils were scheduled to host Michigan State on Tuesday night in a featured matchup in the Champions Classic.
I also had a chance to catch most of the second half in Liberty’s big win over South Carolina on Saturday. The Flames have had a tremendous football season and the second win of the season over an SEC foe on Saturday is a big boost for the basketball program.
COVID cancellations and postponements will certainly be an issue throughout the college basketball season. Teams have to play at least 13 games to be eligible for the 2021 NCAA tournament.
