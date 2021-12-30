PVHS Football players give back

These Park View High School football players recently volunteered at the South Hill Bread Box to help the local community during the Christmas holidays. Pictured from the left are Nyziah Jeffers, Malachi Harris, DeAndre Watson, Kawon “Kool Aid” White, Tyler Bishop, Shakim Harrison, Anthony Dailey and Rymon Spence.  "Volunteerism is a major reason why America is great,” Park View HS football coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said.  “All of our youth should have assisting in the community as a part of their lives.  Showing love and helping others truly is the reason for the season." 