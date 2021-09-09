PV Runners Off to a Good Start

The Park View High School cross-country team had a great showing in its second match of the season last week.
The Park View girls’ team finished first as Angie Hernandez came in fourth with a time of 30.55 while Ainsley Hite was sixth, Elizabeth Black was 11th, Rachel Richey was 13th and Libby Richey was 15th.
The Dragons boys’ team finished second in the meet.
Walter Hernandez led the Dragons with a fifth-place finish with a time of 21:41 while Nicholas Vaughan finished 11th, Colin Malone was 16th, Miles Wollenberg was 17th and Jonathan Guynn came in 21st.
In the first meet of the season at Franklin HS, Angie Hernandez led the Park View girls with a time of 31:48 to finish eight while Hite was 10th and Black finished 20th.
The Park View boys meanwhile finished third as Hernandez led the Dragons with a ninth place finish with a time of 23:34 while Vaughan was 11th, Malone was 18th and Wollenberg finished 20th.
“We are definitely rebuilding from the void left behind by COVID,” said Park View Coach Michael Herring. “However, I am happy to say that we are able to field both a boys and girls team. Other schools have struggled to field either.”
