Dr D Sports: Win or Go Home

It is that time of the year for our local basketball teams as regional playoffs get underway beginning on Friday.
The stakes are always high over the first couple of rounds as it is win or go home!
The goal is always to advance to the regional championship game which earns you a state tournament berth.
Several of our local teams have that goal in mind.
The 20-2 Brunswick Lady Bulldogs are one team looking to return to the state playoffs for a second straight year.
The Lady Bulldogs, which captured the Tri-Rivers District tournament title on Friday. have been sensational this season and despite still being a young team are playing some very good basketball for Coaches Terry Stith and Myneshia Walker.
The Brunswick Bulldogs are also playing some good basketball and topped Greensville in double overtime and gave Franklin all it wanted in the district title game.
The Bulldogs played both games without their leading scorer Jamarkell Mays who is still nursing a knee strain.
The double overtime win over Greensville last Thursday night was one of those instant classics like so many games between the two rivals over the years.
The Mecklenburg County boys are also hoping to make some noise in the regional playoffs when they are expected to travel to top-seeded EC Glass for a first-round contest on Friday.
MCHS College Athletes Sign
Congrats to all of the Mecklenburg County High School athletes that signed collegiate letters of intent last week at the school’s first signing day.
Tomar Logan committed to attend and play football at Virginia State University while Kevin Price is headed to Averett University to play football.
A number of softball players at the new school will continue their career next year. Carrington Sasser is headed to Bluefield University, Alex Love will attend the University of Lynchburg, Tori Powell is headed to Randolph-Macon and Cassidy Newcomb will play at Mary Baldwin.
