The Mecklenburg All-Stars captured their opener in the Dixie Majors World Series at Shelby Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday but dropped two straight to be eliminated following a 15-3 loss to North Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
North Charleston went right to work in the contest scoring three runs in the first inning, two in the second, seven in the third and three in the fifth to seal the victory.
Mecklenburg did all of its damage in the second inning when Christian Bartholomew led off with a solo homerun and Michael Holtzman followed with a triple. After Matthew Woyer reached on a grounder, Justin Clary scored a run on a sacrifice fly and Alex Townsend added another with a RBI single.
Keon Greene, Harrison Harper and Jake Brame all saw mound time in the contest for Manager Todd Seate.
Camden, 16-5
Mecklenburg got off to a good start against Camden, Arkansas in its second game in the World Series on Saturday taking a 4-1 lead in the third inning.
Camden answered however by scoring four runs in the third, one in the fourth, six in the fifth and four in the sixth to pull away.
Greene paced Mecklenburg with two hits in the game while Bartholomew and Josh Epernbeck added a hit and scored a run and Cody Hoffer, Holtzman and Townsend also scored runs.
Holtzman, Brame, Hoffer and Townsend all pitched in the contest.
Mecklenburg, 9-3
The local team opened the tournament with a 9-3 win over Twin Cities, Tennessee on Friday evening.
Epernbeck went the distance on the mound for Mecklenburg, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking only two.
Mecklenburg scored one run in the first inning when Greene reached on an error, Hoffer singled, Harper reached base after being hit by a pitch and Bartholomew singled.
The local team scored three runs in the third inning when Greene tripled and Hoffer followed with a RBI single. A single by Harper and a double by Bartholomew extended the lead.
Mecklenburg scored five runs in the fifth inning when Townsend walked, Hoffer singled, Holtzman walked, and Harper and Bartholomew both singled and scored.
Hoffer went 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs scored for Mecklenburg while Bartholomew went 3 for 3 with a walk and a run scored and Harper went 2 for 4 and scored two runs.
