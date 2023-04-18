Leading 3-0 going into the third inning, the Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team struck for eight runs in the frame and cruised to a 12-1 win over visiting Martinsville HS on Monday night in a Piedmont District contest.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the district.
Jaxton Shook got the start on the mound and earned the win, tossing three innings and striking out six while allowing only two hits and one walk. Taylor Seamans pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Russell Webb went 2 for 3 and scored three runs in the victory while Shook went 2 for 2 and drove in one run and Maddox Sasser went 2 for 2 with a RBI and scored a run.
Matthew Lynch drove in two runs, recorded a hit, and scored a run while Jake Brame, Malachi Bullock and Kwondrey Coleman had a hit and scored a run.
Jayce Parrish had a hit and drove in a run while Meshari Greenly scored a run and drove in a run and Cody Hoffer, Austin Burton and Zack Peregory scored a run.
The Phoenix will travel to Hopewell HS on Wednesday and play host to Tunstall for a district contest on Friday evening.
