With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022
It has been “The Game” for Mecklenburg County’s two high-school football teams since 1955.
Regardless of whether you wore the green and white of Park View or the blue and gold of Bluestone, school supporters have always turned out in droves for the annual “King of the County” game.
The series started the same year the two schools opened and it will ultimately come to an end when the two schools merge together in 2021 as Mecklenburg County High School.
As one fan said leaving the game in 2012, “This is the Super Bowl for Mecklenburg County. It is the one game each team circles on the calendar when the schedule comes out each year.”
The longest winning streak in the series is the current one for Park View which stands at 17 games. The last win by the Barons was a 17-14 victory in 2002.
Bluestone’s longest winning streak in the series is four games which happened between 1984 and 1986.
The biggest margin of victory for Park View was a 66-0 win in 2012 while the biggest margin for Bluestone was a 32-0 win in the second meeting of the 1958 campaign.
The Dragons have shutout the Barons 14 times in the series while Bluestone has returned the favor 10 times.
The two teams played each other twice in 1955, 1956, 1958 and 1985.
Below is a short recap of a few of the many memorable games in the series.
1955
Park View 0, Bluestone 0
The first game in the series ended in a 0-0 tie in 1955 as both team’s defense pitched a shutout.
Coach Carlton Klotcher led the Barons in their first season while Coach Harold Wise led the Dragons.
The tie was one of three in the series as the two teams also deadlocked at 12-12 in 1975 and 0-0 in 1976.
The Dragons captured the first win in the series by picking up a 13-6 victory over the Barons in the second meeting of the 1955 season.
Park View finished its debut season with a 4-4-1 record while Bluestone went 4-3-1.
1958
Bluestone 19, Park View 6
The Barons picked up their first win in the series on the night Bluestone HS opened Baron Stadium in 1958 with a 19-6 victory in the season opener.
Alex Burnette led the Barons with 100 yards rushing in the game while Tommy Jones led Park View with just over 50 yards on the ground.
The game was scoreless at halftime but Bluestone hit pay dirt midway through the third quarter when quarterback Bryce Snead hit Lawrence Davis with a 50-yard touchdown pass. Halfback Billy Crowder added the conversion run for Bluestone.
After a fake punt attempt, a Park View pass was intercepted by Crowder in the fourth quarter and he returned it 48-yards for a touchdown.
Park View scored on their ensuing possession when quarterback Tommy Hardage hooked up with Dayton Crowder on a 50-yard touchdown reception.
Bluestone finished the 1958 season with a 6-3 record while Park View went 1-8.
1960
Park View 19, Bluestone 18
The Dragons earned their biggest win in their first five seasons by topping previously unbeaten Bluestone 19-18 in November, 1960.
Park View officials estimated its largest crowd to date with 2,000 people in attendance.
Thomas E. Jones, who led District 3 in scoring that season, rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in the game for Park View while Bluestone’s Alex Burnette, who finished second in the district in scoring, rushed for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Marvin Crutchfield also had a big game for the Dragons rushing for 109 yards on 13 carries and scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes to play.
The Barons scored on the final play of the game when Burnette found the end zone on an 11-yard run to cut the deficit to one.
On the PAT, Thomas E. Jones and Jimmy Brame broke through the Barons’ line to block the game-tying PAT for Park View as the large crowd in South Hill rushed the field to celebrate.
Park View finished the 1960 season with a 5-4-1 record while Bluestone finished at 8-2.
1967
Bluestone 12, Park View 7
The Barons topped Park View 12-7 in October, 1967 in a battle of unbeaten teams as both squads came into the contest with 4-0 records.
The game went right down to the wire with a goal line stand by the Barons to seal the victory.
The Dragons drew first blood in the game, taking advantage of a fumble recovery and a 4-yard touchdown run by Bill Ogburn and a PAT by Melvin Oakley for a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter.
Bluestone took advantage of a Ricky Rickman interception to set up their first score on a rushing touchdown by Keith Langford. The PAT was foiled and the Dragons took a 7-6 lead to the halftime break.
Rickman scored the game winner early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run for the Barons.
Bluestone finished the 1967 season with a 6-1-2 record while Park View finished with an 8-2 mark.
1971
Park View 20, Bluestone 6
The Dragons scored three touchdowns in the second quarter and their defense did the rest in a 20-6 win over Bluestone in October, 1971.
The Barons jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Bill Shelton scored on a rushing touchdown.
Calvin Marks got Park View on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, scoring on a 9-yard rush and Lonnie Smith added the PAT for a 7-6 lead.
The Barons coughed the ball up three plays later as Park View senior tackle Robert Jackson picked up the loose ball and raced 29-yards for a touchdown and Smith added the PAT for a 14-6 lead.
Ed Rogers picked off a pass for Park View with under a minute remaining in the first half and Marks scored on a 22-yard touchdown run for the final margin.
Park View completed the 1971 season with an 8-2 record while Bluestone finished at 2-8.
1975
Bluestone 12, Park View 12
With the score tied at 6-6 and under three minutes to play, Barons’ tailback Robert Clark took a pitch, broke two tackles, and galloped 82 yards to give Bluestone the lead.
The Dragons did not panic however and quarterback Tim Legge hit receiver Jerry Sparkman with a 50-yard pass completion to move into Bluestone’s redzone. On fourth-and-6 with 18 seconds to play, Legge hit halfback Tyrone Hicks with a screen pass that he took to the house to knot the score at 12.
Both teams were stopped on their conversion attempts in the final minutes.
Mike Dawson, who rushed for 139 yards in the game, scored Park View’s first touchdown of the night on the opening drive with a 17-yard scoring run while Clark scored the first touchdown for Bluestone late in the first quarter on a 24-yard run.
Hicks added 116 yards rushing for Park View in the game while Clark led the Barons with 162 yards on the ground.
Park View finished the 1975 season with a 3-5-1 record while Bluestone finished at 3-5-2.
1983
Bluestone 8, Park View 6
Bluestone junior tailback Garrett Martin scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:05 left to play and ran in the 2-point conversion to lift the Barons to an 8-6 win over Park View in October, 1983.
A Randy Pharr interception helped set up the 80-yard game winning drive.
A 77-yard touchdown run by Michael Johnson had given Park View the only points in the game before the late Bluestone score as both defenses were impressive in the contest.
The Barons finished the 1983 season with a 4-5 record while the Dragons finished at 3-6-1.
1988
Park View 22, Bluestone 14
In a game where the two teams combined for over 600 yards of offense, Park View celebrated homecoming with a 22-14 win over the Barons in October, 1988.
Park View sophomore tailback Chris Feggins rushed for 171 yards while quarterback Gary Sasser completed 4 of 9 passes for 81 yards.
Darryl Irby rushed for 166 yards for Bluestone while quarterback Kimmel Daniel threw for 166 yards by completing 10 of 18 passes.
Park View took a 22-8 lead late in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Terry Burnette.
The Barons cut the Park View lead to 22-14 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Daniel to Jeff Carter with 9:25 left to play. Bluestone appeared on the verge of tying the game late but Feggins sealed the win by stripping the ball from a Barons’ receiver on the 20-yard line with two minutes left to play.
Park View finished the 1988 campaign with a 6-4 record while the Barons finished at 2-8.
1995
Bluestone 6, Park View 0
Bluestone quarterback Patrick Bagbey scored the game’s only touchdown with 6:32 to play in the second quarter as the Barons topped Park View in a defensive struggle on a cold and rainy November night.
Bluestone finished the 1995 record with a 3-7 record while Park View finished at 0-10.
1999
Park View 14, Bluestone 9
The Dragons took advantage of two second half takeaways and a great defensive stand late to hold on for a 14-9 win over the Barons.
A short touchdown run by Wilbur Hargrove got Bluestone on the board in the second quarter as the PAT by Keith Hester gave the Barons a 7-0 lead.
Corey Shaw answered with a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Park View to cut the lead to 7-6. Following Bluestone’s second fumble of the second half, Dragons’ quarterback Jermaine Rogers hooked up with Derrick Snydor on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 6:54 left in the game and connected with James Bright on a 2-point conversion pass for a 14-7 lead.
The Barons drove inside of the Park View 3-yard line with three minutes left to play but the Dragons’ defense came up with a big stop on fourth-and-goal. Unable to move the ball and backed up in their own territory, the Dragons took a safety. The Barons took possession of the free-kick but a pass into the endzone was knocked away by the Park View defense on the final play of the game to preserve the victory for Coach Wade Crutchfield and the Dragons.
Both teams finished the season with 7-3 records.
2002
Bluestone 17, Park View 14
The Barons scored two touchdowns in the first two minutes of the second half and held on for a 17-14 victory at Dragon Field in 2002, their last victory in the series.
Bluestone dominated the line of scrimmage in the first half but two interceptions by Chris Baskerville helped the Dragons take a 7-3 lead to the halftime break.
The Barons had taken a 3-0 lead early in the first half on a 44-yard field goal by Michael Wilson.
The Dragons got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Burdell Haskins scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Andrew Wright added the PAT.
The Barons answered on the second half kickoff as Harold Tucker returned the kick 95 yards for a touchdown. Aaron Lenhart’s pass to Chris Townes was good for a 2-point conversion to give Bluestone an 11-7 lead.
Park View fumbled on their next possession in Barons’ territory and Bluestone capitalized when Lenhart hit Courtney Stroble with a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Baskerville scored on a 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Dragons and Wright added the PAT to cut the Barons lead to 17-14.
Lenhart connected on two third down passes on the final drive to run out the clock and seal the victory.
The Barons finished the season with a 5-5 record while Park View finished at 4-4.
2005
Park View 13, Bluestone 7
Devon Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left helped lift Park View to a 13-7 win over the Barons in South Hill in 2005.
The Barons had gotten off to a great start by recovering an onside kick to start the game and Kevin Tuck scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and Stan Gilliand added the PAT for an early 7-0 lead.
Desmond Hatley recovered a Bluestone fumble in the second quarter for the Dragons and Marlin Smith scored on a 40-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 7-6.
On a rainy night that got heavier as the game went on, Park View took advantage of a short Bluestone punt with two minutes left in the game and Williams scored the game winner on a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Smith led Park View with 102 yards rushing on the night while Williams added 84 yards. Tuck led Bluestone with 99 yards.
Park View finished the 2005 season with a 4-6 record while the Barons finished at 1-9.
2013
Park View 42, Bluestone 36
The Dragons overcame a 16-point second half deficit to steal one from Bluestone in a 42-36 win in Skipwith on the opening night of the 2013 season.
Senior tailback Matt Brown scored four touchdowns and rushed for 171 yards with scoring runs of 35, 46, 1 and 13 yards in the game for Park View while kicker Jacob Newton recovered his own onside kick to help key the victory in Coach Kelvin Hutcheson’s debut game.
Deon Mosley had a big game for the Barons, rushing for 138 yards and scoring three touchdowns on runs of 33, 42 and 13 yards.
Park View quarterback Brett Cliborne hooked up with Noo-Noo Patterson on a 72-yard touchdown throw in the game while Leroy Allen scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Trey Watson hooked up with Damien Winbush on a 20-yard touchdown throw for Bluestone and Carnell Richardson added a 9-yard touchdown run in the game.
Park View finished the 2013 campaign with a 7-4 mark while the Barons finished at 3-7.
2015
Park View 27, Bluestone 26
The Dragons 12-game winning streak appeared to be in jeopardy when Bluestone stopped the Dragons on fourth-and-20 with under four minutes to play and the Barons leading 26-19 in the season opener in 2015.
A roughing-the-passer call however led to an automatic first down and junior tailback Jaylen Bullock scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:31 left to play.
Park View coach Kelvin Hutcheson decided to play for the win and Bullock squared his shoulders and bulled his way in on the successful 2-point conversion run for a 27-26 lead.
The Barons had gotten on the board first when quarterback Tavrius Brooks hooked up with Keith Patrick on a 20-yard touchdown pass and Aaron Moody added the PAT.
Bullock answered with a 37-yard touchdown run on Park View’s second offensive series of the game.
Darion Bullock got Bluestone on the scoreboard on their next possession on a 21-yard touchdown run. The PAT by Moody gave the Barons a 14-6 lead.
Hughie Chavis scored on a 2-yard run a few minutes later for Park View to cut the Bluestone deficit to 14-12.
Ty-Quan Boyd came up with a fumble recovery two minutes later for the Dragons and returned it 45-yards for a touchdown. The PAT by Allen Tucker gave the Dragons a 19-14 lead.
The Barons scored on the final possession of the first half when T. Brooks hooked up with Darius Brooks on a 19-yard TD pass for a 20-19 halftime lead.
Bluestone scored early in the second half on a 7-yard touchdown run by Darion Bullock.
Jaylen Brown rushed for 143 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns in the game for Park View.
The Dragons finished the 2015 season with an 8-3 mark while the Barons finished at 3-7.
The King of the County Results
1955 Park View 0 Bluestone 0(Tie)
1955 Park View 13 Bluestone 7
1956 Park View 13 Bluestone 6
1956 Park View 6 Bluestone 0
1957 Park View 20 Bluestone 0
1958 Bluestone 19 Park View 6
1958 Bluestone 32 Park View 0
1959 Bluestone 13 Park View 7
1960 Park View 19 Bluestone 18
1961 Bluestone 13 Park View 0
1962 Bluestone 13 Park View 7
1963 Bluestone 14 Park View 0
1964 Park View 7 Bluestone 6
1965 Bluestone 6 Park View 0
1966 Bluestone 6 Park View 0
1967 Bluestone 12 Park View 7
1968 Park View 39 Bluestone 6
1969 Bluestone 44 Park View 14
1970 Bluestone 13 Park View 6
1971 Park View 20 Bluestone 6
1972 Park View 43 Bluestone 6
1973 Park View 44 Bluestone 8
1974 Park View 66 Bluestone 18
1975 Bluestone 12 Park View 12(Tie)
1976 Park View 0 Bluestone 0(Tie)
1977 Park View 14 Bluestone 0
1978 Bluestone 20 Park View 0
1979 Bluestone 21 Park View 6
1980 Park View 13 Bluestone 0
1981 Park View 20 Bluestone 6
1982 Park View 46 Bluestone 0
1983 Bluestone 8 Park View 6
1984 Bluestone 22 Park View 12
1985 Bluestone 26 Park View 6
1985 Bluestone 29 Park View 0
1986 Bluestone 9 Park View 6
1987 Park View 8 Bluestone 0
1988 Park View 22 Bluestone 14
1989 Park View 58 Bluestone 12
1990 Park View 30 Bluestone 0
1991 Park View 28 Bluestone 27
1992 Bluestone 14 Park View 6
1993 Park View 43 Bluestone 6
1994 Park View 18 Bluestone 8
1995 Bluestone 6 Park View 0
1996 Bluestone 19 Park View 6
1997 Park View 38 Bluestone 6
1998 Park View 14 Bluestone 0
1999 Park View 14 Bluestone 9
2000 Park View 48 Bluestone 0
2001 Bluestone 32 Park View 13
2002 Bluestone 17 Park View 14
2003 Park View 28 Bluestone 7
2004 Park View 28 Bluestone 14
2005 Park View 13 Bluestone 7
2006 Park View 35 Bluestone 14
2007 Park View 34 Bluestone 6
2008 Park View 34 Bluestone 13
2009 Park View 41 Bluestone 0
2010 Park View 48 Bluestone 13
2011 Park View 50 Bluestone 0
2012 Park View 66 Bluestone 0
2013 Park View 42 Bluestone 36
2014 Park View 29 Bluestone 13
2015 Park View 27 Bluestone 26
2016 Park View 25 Bluestone 19
2017 Park View 33 Bluestone 26
2018 Park View 32 Bluestone 30
2019 Park View 2 Bluestone 0(Forfeit)
Overall Series: Park View Leads: 43-23-3
