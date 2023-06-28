The South Hill All-Stars moved into the driver’s seat in the Dixie Softball District 1 Darlings tournament in Dinwiddie after posting a 7-2 win over Brunswick in a winner’s bracket contest on Sunday evening.
The win improved South Hill to 3-0 and left them as the lone unbeaten in the double elimination tournament.
Both teams were scheduled to play on Monday night with the championship round expected to begin on Tuesday.
South Hill went right to work in the contest scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and three in the third.
Brunswick (1-1) scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Charlee Thompson and Takari Johnson led South Hill with three hits apiece in the win while Blakely Thompson, Nora Adams, Sydney Copeland and Berkley Pearce recorded two hits apiece.
Amani Hardy and Layla Warren scored for Brunswick.
SH, 15-11
Tied at eight going into the bottom of the third, South Hill exploded for six runs and added another in the fourth on their way to a 15-11 win over Dinwiddie in a winner’s bracket contest on Saturday evening.
Nora Adams had a big game for the local team, going 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs and a run scored while Berkeley Pearce also went 3 for 3 with a run scored.
Charlee Thompson added two hits and scored two runs with a RBI while Serenity Scott had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored a run and Takari Johnson had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Collins Foster had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice while Ryleigh Lawson added two hits and scored a run.
Emilee Simon and Kellie Lindor had a hit, drove in two, and scored a run while Sydney Copeland had a hit and scored a run.
Brunswick, 15-12
The Brunswick All-Stars topped Lunenburg 15-12 in their opener on Saturday afternoon in Dinwiddie.
Brunswick went right to work in the game scoring three runs and then added six in the third and six in the fifth.
Tatum Britt, Amani Hardy and Bailey Morefield scored three runs apiece to pace Brunswick while Ja’yana Layton scored twice and Alice Bishop, Laylah Warren and Sophia Alle scored one run apiece.
SH, 7-3
South Hill used a great defensive effort to top Prince Edward/Farmville 7-3 in their opener on Saturday afternoon.
The local team went right to work in the first inning as B. Thompson, Johnson and C. Thompson all singled and scored for the early lead.
South Hill added another run in the top of the fourth and added three in the top of the fifth to take a 7-0 lead.
Prince Edward scored three runs in their final at-bat for the final margin.
South Hill third baseman Collins Foster and first baseman Nora Adams both made great defensive plays in the field to keep Prince Edward off of the scoreboard for four innings.
C. Thonpson and Pearce led South Hill with three hits in the game while B. Thompson, Adams, Copeland and Foster added two hits and Johnson, Scott, Lawson, Simon, Lindor and Lawson added one apiece.
The two Thompson girls scored two runs apiece while Johnson, Adams and Pearce scored one run apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.