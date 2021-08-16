It had been 21 months since program supporters last saw the Park View High School football team take the field due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but the Dragons returned to the gridiron on Thursday night for a scrimmage at Central of Lunenburg HS.
The start time for the contest was delayed for nearly two hours due to the extremely high heat index.
The teams alternated possession after 10 snaps on offense, giving both coaching staffs a chance to see game action and identify areas that needed work.
“This was the first day we’ve had equipment on,” Park View coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said after the scrimmage. “The temperatures have been extremely hot this week. This was supposed to be the week we put the equipment on. We hadn’t even had our first group together until tonight. I think we did pretty good. Are we there yet? No. Is COVID a reality? Yes. We are still just trying to connect with the kids. We saw a lot we can improve on.”
Lunenburg scored twice in the scrimmage. The first came after a 25-yard run set up a passing touchdown and the second came on a 40-yard touchdown run.
The Dragons moved the ball well at times on offense and made some big hits on defense, forcing several turnovers.
Park View has one more scrimmage scheduled before they open the regular season at cross-county rival Bluestone HS for the final “King of the County” contest on August 27 before the two schools combine into Mecklenburg High School next year.
When asked if he was looking forward to the contest with Bluestone, Coach Whittingham, who was a standout for the Dragons back in the early 1980’s said, “Forty years ago, I looked forward to playing Bluestone. There will be no surprises (when we play). They know what we are going to do and we know what they are going to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.