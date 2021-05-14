Dr. D Sports: Everybody Loved Lucy

It has been a tough time around the homestead recently as my family had to say goodbye to our beloved Lucy, a beautiful black and white Shih Tzu, who was just two weeks short of her 14th birthday.
Putting down a beloved pet is one of the hardest things in the world to do but when their body starts to fail it is the last act of love you can show them.
Lucy and Roxy came into our lives just over 14 years ago after we lost our first fur baby “B.”
My wife Shannon decided we needed two puppies to replace the one we lost.
Our daughter Lexi picked out Lucy and named her after Lucille Ball.
Lucy certainly lived up to her namesake as she thoroughly entertained us each and every day.
The day we picked her up, the breeder told us dogs will not soil their cage area where they sleep. When we took her out of the cage, Lucy had indeed soiled the cage area and she lived her life on her terms from that day forward.
Lucy knew she was special and liked to be waited on and spoiled and she was very vocal when she felt it was time to go outside or time for a snack.
While Roxy was the alpha dog and the boss of her sister, Lucy was pretty much the boss of the rest of us and she liked it that away. She was also one of the sweetest dogs I have ever seen. She loved everybody and everybody loved Lucy!
I often hear people talk about that once in a lifetime dog and I have been fortunate to have had several of them during my life.
It is ironic how pets hold us accountable and teach us so much about ourselves.
Lucy was there for many milestone events in our household including Lexi’s first date, her proms, high school graduation and her college graduation.
We will certainly miss her each and every day but her memory and our love for her will last forever.
PV Girls Fall
The Park View High School girls’ soccer team fell 7-1 to Prince Edward HS in a non-district road match last Wednesday night. The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 0-2-1 on the season.
Isabel Cranford scored her fifth goal of the season for Park View in the defeat.
The Lady Dragons will return home on Wednesday night to face Windsor HS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.