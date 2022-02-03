The Brunswick High School varsity boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 13-1 lead and never looked back in picking up a 57-41 win in a Tri-Rivers District contest in Lawrenceville on Friday night.
The victory improved the Bulldogs to 7-7 overall and 7-2 in the district while Park View fell to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the district.
Brunswick got off to a great start in the game, taking a 6-0 lead at the 5:51 mark of the opening quarter on a bucket by Jamalachi Pearson.
Park View got on the board when Jaheem Smith hit one of two free-throws at the 5:32 mark but Brunswick answered with a 7-0 run to open up a 13-1 lead at the 3:26 mark on a bucket by Trajhen Jones.
Two buckets by Jamarkel Mays gave Brunswick a 17-5 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Consecutive buckets by Noah Sadler extended the Bulldogs lead to 21-5 at the 6:11 mark of the second quarter before Park View’s Tomar Logan knocked down the team’s first field goal of the game with a long trey.
A bucket by Tylik Minor and another trey by Logan cut the Brunswick lead to 21-14 at the 4:16 mark of the second quarter.
After treys from Mays for Brunswick and Logan from Park View, Smith buried a long ball to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-21 at the halftime break.
Brunswick got buckets from Pearson and Jaheim Hicks to take a 32-23 lead at the 4:13 mark of the third quarter.
Smith knocked down a trey for Park View with a minute left in the stanza to help cut the deficit to 36-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Park View got back to back treys from Amonta Farrar and Logan to cut the Brunswick lead to 38-34 at the 5:10 mark of the fourth quarter but Brunswick answered with a 14-1 run to break the game open and take a 53-35 lead on a bucket by Hicks.
Mays and Hicks led Brunswick with 15 points apiece while Traj. Jones added 10.
Logan led Park View with 16 points on the night while Smith added 10.
Brunswick………17 11 8 21 - 57
Park View………..5 16 7 13 – 41
Brunswick – Sadler 5, Gibbons 2, Traj. Jones 10, Hicks 15, Jay. Jones 2, Mays 15, Pearson 8.
Park View – Alexander 4, Smith 10, Logan 16, Minor 4, Farrar 7.
