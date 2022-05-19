Lady Dragons Win Two

The Park View High School varsity softball team swept a doubleheader against visiting Franklin HS in South Hill last Tuesday afternoon.
The two wins improved the Lady Dragons to 13-5 overall and 11-1 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Park View topped the Lady Broncos 10-0 in the first contest after scoring six runs in the first inning and four in the second in the shortened three-inning contest
Alex Love and Tori Powell combined on a no-hit shutout in the circle with Love throwing one inning and striking out two while Powell struck out five over two innings.
Paige Springer went 2 for 2 at the plate to lead Park View while Powell, Jordyn Jackson, Ashlyn Lewis, Avery Evans, Jordyn Maclin, Carrington Sasser and Love added one hit apiece.
Powell, Jackson, Lewis and Evans scored two runs apiece while Kaylee Coker and Abby Clary scored one.
The Lady Dragons took the nightcap of the double dip with an 11-0 win as Powell and Love combined on a 1-hit shutout. Powell pitched two innings and struck out five while Love struck out two over one inning.
Coker and Jackson led Park View with two hits in the game while Love had a homerun and added 3 RBI. Danasia Sturdivant, Powell, Lewis, Sasser, Springer and Maclin had one hit apiece.
Jackson, Lewis and Love scored two runs apiece in the game while Coker, Sturdivant, Evans, Sasser and Maclin scored one run apiece.
