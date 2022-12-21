Lady Phoenix Fall to Halifax, 48-30

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team continues to battle hard but dropped three contests last week including a 48-30 loss to visiting Halifax County on Friday evening to fall to 0-7 on the campaign.
The visiting Lady Comets jumped out to a 12-3 lead in the first quarter behind four points from Shamya Hankins.
The Lady Phoenix fought back in the second quarter and were only outscored 13-12 as Danella Davis scored four points and Jaliyah Boswell added a trey as Halifax took a 25-15 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Comets put the game on ice with a 12-4 run in the third quarter on the way to the victory.
Hankins led Halifax with 16 points while Jada Chaney scored 11 points
Davis led Mecklenburg with eight points in the game while Trinity Pamplin added seven.
Halifax……….....12 13 12 11 - 48
Mecklenburg…….3 12 4 11 – 30
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Smith 2, Pamplin 7, Newcomb 2, Maclin 6, Davis 8, Balducci 2.
Halifax – Hankins 16, Chaney 11, Morton 2, Harlow 4, Hunter 6, Jiggets 2, Seamster 6.
Martinsville, 49-44
The Lady Phoenix gave Martinsville a tussle on the road last Wednesday night but came up just short, falling 49-44 in overtime.
The home team jumped out to a 10-6 lead in the first quarter and took a 23-16 lead to the halftime break.
Mecklenburg fought back with a 24-17 run in the second half to force overtime but Martinsville outscored the Lady Phoenix 9-4 in the extra session to pick up the win.
Makala Warren led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points while Jordyn Maclin led Mecklenburg with 20 points.
Martinsville……….10 13 8 9 9 – 49
Mecklenburg……….6 10 13 11 4 - 44
Martinsville, Hodge 1, Dillard 6, F. Moyer 2, Warren 22, Hylton 3, Torrance 3, Y. Moyer 12.
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Dixon 6, Newcomb 2, Watkins 3, Maclin 20, Degree 3, Daz. White 7,
Nottoway, 54-49
The Lady Phoenix battled to the end but fell 54-49 to visiting Nottoway HS last Monday night.
Mariana Eppes scored six points in the pivotal fourth quarter and led Nottoway with 16 points while Page Shelton added 11 with six coming in the final stanza.
Maclin led all scorers for Mecklenburg with 25 points as she hit six treys in the contest.
Mecklenburg……11 10 10 18 – 49
Nottoway………..11 12 15 16 – 54
Mecklenburg – Boswell 11, Pamplin 4, Newcomb 2, Watkins 5, Maclin 25, Daz. White 2.
MJV’s, 30-25
The Mecklenburg JV girls’ basketball team knocked off Halifax 30-25 in overtime on Friday night.
KK Mangrum scored 10 points to pace the Baby Phoenix while Erica Mason and Rihanna Robertson added eight points apiece.
