Lunenburg wins the World Series

Lunenburg, the Dixie Youth Major League Division II World Series champions, celebrated their championship with a meal at Backyard Brews and Bites in South Hill on Sunday. Pictured on the front row are Jayden Williams, Blake Overby, Christopher Walker, Landon Parker, Anthony Elliott, James LaVine and Reed Hite. On the back row are Manager Brian Nowlin, Coach Vance Liles, Bryan Long, Vaden Liles, Reed Nowlin, Colt Camp, Coach Nate Nowlin. (Contributed photo)