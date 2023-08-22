First-year Mecklenburg County High School head coach LeVar Medley said his young Phoenix team has one main goal entering their first season in Piedmont District play and that is qualifying for the VHSL Class 4 playoffs.
The Phoenix scrimmaged an E.C. Glass team this past Friday that was a state qualifier last year in the final tune-up before Mecklenburg welcomes Brunswick for the regular season opener on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Coach Medley was optimistic after the scrimmage and said he saw improvement in his team.
“We just played a top-notch program,” he said. “I knew it would be a tough test but I am proud of the way we played hard.”
Medley said he thought his defense did some good things.
“Defensively, we did some really good things,” he said. “Offensively, we still have got some work to do.”
Medley said the progression of the offense will be the key for the Phoenix this season.
“We’ve got to get the offense clicking,” he said. “We have a young quarterback but once he understands the coverages and what the coverages are trying to do, I think he will be fine. Coach (Waverly) Jackson has the offensive line ready to go so I am not worried about being able to run the ball.”
Medley said his team will need to work hard to develop an identify on offense.
“We are still looking for our identity but that’s the beauty of this game,” he said.
Medley, who was an assistant coach on the Halifax County varsity team before coming to Mecklenburg, said he looks forward to the district campaign.
“The Piedmont District is good football,” he said. “I think the district is going to be fun this year. I want to make sure we are ready and are coached up and have an identity. The team goal is to make the playoffs.”
Medley said his Phoenix are looking to get off to a good start when they welcome Brunswick to Baskerville on Friday evening.
“I’ve got a lot of coaches on staff who have been filling me in on Brunswick,” he said. “I know they do multiple things on offense. I will watch film and meet with the coaches to set up our game plan. We want to start the season 1-0.”
