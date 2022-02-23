Lady Dragons Fall to B. T. Washington

The eighth-seeded Park View High School girls’ basketball team put up a valiant fight but fell 52-46 to ninth-seeded Booker T. Washington HS on Monday night in a Class 3, Region A first round contest in South Hill.
The loss ended the Lady Dragons season with an overall 8-10 record.
“It was typical of the way we played all year,” Park View coach Michael Barmoy said. “We had a lot of unforced turnovers and we missed some easy shots.”
Barmoy said that his young team showed improvement throughout the season.
“We came a long way from our first game,” he said. “I really appreciate our seniors’ Deaona (Watkins) and Asia (Green) for their leadership on and off of the court. They have been a big part of our program for the past few years and I will really miss those two.”
Park View got off to a great start in the game, opening up an 11-7 lead in the first quarter.
Washington fought back an cut the lead to 13-12 but Jaliyah Boswell knocked down a trey at the buzzer to give the Lady Dragons a 16-13 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Washington scored eight straight points to open the second stanza taking a 20-16 lead before Watkins answered with a bucket in the paint at the 4:28 mark.
Washington scored two straight buckets to take a 24-18 lead but Markeria King completed a three-point play for Park View and Watkins hit two free-throws to cut the deficit to 24-23 at the halftime break.
Washington took a 31-24 lead on a bucket by LaKia Whally at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter but Watkins added two buckets over the final three minutes to help trim the lead to 40-32 at the end of three quarters.
Park View got a bucket from Watkins and a trey by Jordyn Maclin to cut the Washington lead to 45-40 at the 4:28 mark of the fourth quarter.
A rebound and putback by Watkins at the 1:42 mark cut the Washington lead to 49-46 but the Lady Dragons turned the ball over twice over the final minute and Washington hit 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.
Whally led BT Washington with 22 points while Kamora Hust scored 12
D. Watkins led Park View with 18 points while Maclin added nine.
Park View…………16 7 9 14 - 46
BT Washington…...12 12 16 12 - 52
Park View – Dixon 6, A. Watkins 3, Maclin 9, D. Watkins 18, Boswell 3, King 5, Green 2.
Booker T. Washington – Hust 12, Whally 22, Davis 4, Katva 4, Watson 10.
