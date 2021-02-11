Senior Athlete Profiles: Erin Bailey

Sport(s): Volleyball and Softball
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Fried Pickles
Favorite TV Show: New Girl
Favorite Music Artist: Harry Styles
Favorite Sports Memory: When the team found the volleyball jerseys from the ‘90s in the locker room closet and we wore them to the away Sussex game.
What Will You Miss the Most this Season: I will miss home games the most out of everything. All of my friends would come and watch. Right after Bree died, we organized a black-out game for our home Southampton match and almost the whole school came and supported. We had to put out both sets of bleachers! It was so loud on every point and definitely an unforgettable experience.
Plans after Graduation: I plan on attending a 4-year university and study Nursing.
