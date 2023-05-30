I had a chance to attend a LIV Golf event on Friday in Washington, DC and it was certainly a fun day at the course.
While there are many similarities between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, there are also a number of differences.
The 48 players in each LIV event tee off at the same time, via the shotgun start, something that most amateur tournament golfers are familiar with. The upside is all of the players are on the course at the same time and all finish at roughly the same time unlike the PGA tour where tee times start in the early morning and go until mid-afternoon because of the larger player fields. All LIV tournaments are also no-cut events meaning each player in the field will be paid.
Besides participating as individuals, LIV golfers are also members on a season-long 4-man team. Each team is captained by a star such as the 4Aces which is captained by Dustin Johnson, the Crushers which is captained by Bryson DeChambeau, the HyFlyers captained by Phil Mickelson and SMASH captained by recent PGA Championship winner Brooks Kopeka.
Another big difference between the two tours has been the huge payouts for LIV events.
First prize for individuals in each LIV tournament is $4 million dollars with $3 million dollars going to the winning team. (The PGA Tour has increased payouts this season at elevated events in order to reward their top golfers.)
PGA tournaments are typically 72-hole events played over four days while LIV events are 54-hole events played over three days.
As far as attendance, both are a lot of fun for golf fans.
I did enjoy the pump-up music at the first tee on Friday as the fans cheered on a threesome that included superstars Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith and Brooks Kopeka.
Since the event was played at Trump National Golf Club, former President Donald Trump was even on hand for the festivities and played in the pro-am on Thursday and was on the range with the players on Friday morning.
The fan village at LIV was an interesting touch and included a live band that played each day at the end of the round.
Golf fans appear to be split over the LIV model with many saying they want nothing to do with a league that is sponsored by the Saudis and it is nothing but sportswashing. They also say LIV is ruining the tradition of the game and that the economic model is unsustainable. There is no doubt there are a number of ethical concerns with the partnership between LIV and Saudi Arabia.
Other golf fans however seem to have embraced the new league and the team concept and are touting the technology and fun of the LIV golf model.
While the next two tournaments on the LIV circuit will take place in Spain and London, the series will return to the United States on August 4-6 at The Greenbrier in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia.
