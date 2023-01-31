The hottest team in the Piedmont District over the past week has to be first-year member Mecklenburg County who rallied to beat Halifax County 54-53 last Tuesday night and then upset the No. 2 team in the Piedmont District by topping Bassett HS 80-74 at home on Friday night.
The two wins improved Mecklenburg to 7-10 overall and 5-5 in the district.
“I’m real proud of the guys holding their composure down the stretch. They did a good job of keeping the bigs off of the glass. That is where they really killed us last time,” said Phoenix coach Danny Watkins.
He said he hopes his young squad can keep the momentum as they head into the final week of the regular season and beginning of postseason play.
“Hopefully we can make some noise going into the tournament,” he said. “I think (the kids) are understanding what we want from them.”
After falling to Bassett 75-51 earlier in the season, the Phoenix helped set the tone early on Friday as Amonta Farrar and Derrion Brooks knocked down treys for a 7-2 lead at the 7:02 mark of the opening quarter.
A 3-point play by Tomar Logan extended the lead to 14-8 at the 4:10 mark but Bassett heated up going on a 13-2 run to open up a 21-16 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Two straight buckets by Cameron Hayes closed the gap to 23-22 at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter.
Bassett responded with an 8-1 run but Kratavion Thomas completed a 3-point play to close the margin to 31-26 at the 4:04 mark.
Two buckets by Logan late in the quarter and a runner by Farrar helped Mecklenburg cut the margin to 37-33 at the halftime break.
A steal and layup by Logan at the 1:55 mark of the third quarter knotted the score at 53 and a 10-foot jumper by Harris gave the Phoenix its first lead of the second half at the 1:36 mark.
Mecklenburg took a 61-57 lead on a bucket by Hayes at the 5:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
Two free-throws by Logan gave the Phoenix a 70-63 lead at the 2:52 mark.
Bassett closed the margin to two points at the 1:45 mark but Logan scored on a short jumper and Hayes scored on a layup to seal the victory with 43 seconds left.
Logan led all scorers with 24 points while Farrar totaled 18 and Hayes added 16.
Stokes led Bassett with 17 points while Harbour totaled 13 and Hairston added 12.
Mecklenburg……16 17 22 25 - 80
Bassett…………..21 16 20 17 – 74
Mecklenburg – Hayes 16, Logan 24, Thomas 11, Brooks 3, Farrar 18, Alexander 8,
Bassett – Lobo 9, Harbour 13, Stokes 17, Payne 3, Gilbert 5, Perkins 15, Hairston 12.
Mecklenburg, 54-53
It is quickly becoming a big rivalry game and the second contest of the season went down to the final seconds as Mecklenburg hung on for a 54-53 victory over visiting Halifax County last Tuesday night.
Hayes proved to the difference in the contest as he scored on a rebound and putback with 10 seconds left and then came up with two steals over the final 25 seconds to seal the one-point victory.
Mecklenburg got off to a good start in the game as Logan knocked down a trey to open the scoring.
Two straight buckets by Koby Alexander extended the Phoenix lead to 11-4 at the 3:48 mark and Mecklenburg took a 16-7 lead after the opening quarter.
The Comets fought back in the second quarter to knot the score at 18 but Logan knocked down a trey in the final seconds to send the Phoenix to the halftime break up 21-18.
Logan and Farrar hit treys for Mecklenburg early in the third quarter to run the lead to 29-20 at the 5:52 mark.
Brooks added another trey late in the stanza as Mecklenburg took a 44-38 lead to the fourth quarter setting up Hayes heroics in the final minute to seal the victory.
Alexander led the Phoenix with 17 points on the night while Logan scored 16 and Hayes added nine.
Guthrie led Halifax with 13 points while Tucker scored 12 and Hamlett added 10.
Mecklenburg……16 5 23 10 - 54
Halifax…………..7 11 20 15 – 53
Mecklenburg – Hayes 9, Logan 16, Brooks 3, Farrar 7, Alexander 17, Baskerville 2.
Halifax – Canada 7, Chandler 7, Tucker 12, Hamlett 10, Miller 4, Guthrie 13.
JV’s Split
The Mecklenburg JV’s split a pair of games on the hardwood last week after earning a 61-52 win over Bassett on Friday night.
Jah Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 19 points in the victory while I’swohn Bragg scored 17 and Bronson Ross added 16. Dominic Perry tallied four points in the win while Shamarion Rainey scored three points and Burdell Haskins, Keyontae Simmons and Colin Icenhour added two points apiece.
The Mecklenburg JV’s fell 66-55 to visiting Halifax County last Tuesday night.
Harris led the Baby Phoenix with 19 points while Rainey and Bragg scored 10, Ross tallied five and Icenhour and Haskins added four points.
