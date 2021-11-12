The third-seeded Park View High School varsity volleyball team left it all on the court but fell 3-0 to sixth-seeded York HS in a VHSL 3A regional quarterfinal contest last Wednesday night in South Hill.
The win improved the Lady Falcons to 14-11 on the season while Park View saw its season come to an end with a 13-7 record.
Park View jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first game on a kill by Kaylee Coker but York’s Morgan Hunter put down a kill a minute later to knot the score at three.
A kill by senior Deaona Watkins gave Park View an 8-7 lead but York quickly regained the lead despite three kills by Coker which cut the lead to 14-12.
Three points on serve by Watkins gave Park View a 15-14 lead but kills by Kendall Abercrombie and Hunter gave York a 19-16 lead on their way to a 25-20 win in the first game.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second game on an ace by Alexis Schwarting. A kill by Coker cut the lead to 9-4 but a kill from Abercrombie extended the York lead to 11-5.
A kill by Watkins trimmed the York lead to 13-6 but York responded with a 7-2 run to take a 20-8 lead on an ace by Audrey Lowery on their way to a 25-10 win in the second game.
Watkins came up with a block for a point, a kill for a point, and a dink for a point to give Park View an early 7-6 lead in the third game. The victors from Yorktown put the pedal to the metal however and went on a 13-2 run to open up a 19-9 lead.
Coker put down two straight kills to cut the lead to 21-13 but despite two late kills by Watkins, York claimed the match with a 25-17 win in the third game.
Coker totaled 10 kills in her final high-school match while Watkins added seven.
