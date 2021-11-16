Brunswick High School senior tailback Jaheim Hicks was recently named the Tri-Rivers District offensive player of the year.
Hicks was also named to the first team offense at the All-Purpose position and Kick returner.
The speedster had nine kickoff returns this season for 385 yards and four touchdowns for a 43 yard per return average. Hicks had 51 carries for 406 yards for an 8-yard per carry average while scoring three touchdowns and had 18 receptions for 490 yards with five touchdowns, averaging 27 yards per reception. He accounted for 1,281 total yards and scored 11 touchdowns in seven games. On defense, Hicks recorded 56 tackles (average of 8 per game), 1 tackle for loss, 1 caused fumble, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 pass deflections, one on-side kick recovery, and two fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown.
Aljanon Mason of Sussex-Central HS was named the defensive player of the year while Zachary Orlando of Surry was named the coach of the year.
Park View’s Tomar Logan was named to the first team defense at defensive back while Hicks was named a first team linebacker. Brunswick’s Jakarey Taylor was named at defensive end while Leonie Bentley was named at defensive back.
Brunswick’s Zyear Puryear and Park View’s Tomar Logan were named second team running backs while Brunswick’s Troy Duncan was named at quarterback.
The Bulldogs Aaron Moore was named a second team receiver while teammate TyQuan Hicks was named at offensive lineman.
Brunswick’s Ca’Liyal Owen was named to the second team defense at lineman while Moore was named at punt returner.
Park View’s Tylik Minor was named a second team linebacker.
