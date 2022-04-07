Dragons Rout Eagles, 28-8

The Park View High School varsity baseball team ripped Greensville HS 28-8 on the road last Tuesday afternoon in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
The win improved the Dragons to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the district.
“I thought we squared the ball up well,” said Park View coach Todd Seate. “We hit the ball well on Monday but it was just right at somebody.”
Park View went right to work in the game on Tuesday, taking advantage of two walks and hits by Jaxton Shook, Jake Brame and Deandre Watson to score six runs in the first inning.
The Dragons put a 10 spot on the board in the second inning by taking advantage of eight walks and then scored five runs in the third, one in the fourth and six in the fifth inning.
Shook rapped out three hits in the game and scored six runs while Matthew Lynch and Austin Jackson had two hits and scored three runs apiece. Brame recorded one hit and scored four runs, Jaxson Hatcher had one hit and scored three runs and Watson had one hit and scored two runs.
Lane Kinker and Adam Jones scored twice in the game for Park View while Meshari Greenly, Kwondrey Coleman and Karatavion Thomas scored one run apiece.
Brame threw four innings to earn the win while Jones pitched the final inning.
Park View fell 10-0 at Colonial Heights HS last Monday afternoon in a non-district contest.
The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Colonials scored one run and then broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
The Dragons only had three baserunners in the game as Jackson reached on a walk in the first, Coleman reached on a walk in the third and Shook reached after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth.
Shook, Watson and Jackson all pitched for Park View in the contest.
