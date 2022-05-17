The Park View High School girls’ track team continued their strong campaign by capturing the Tri-Rivers District title last Wednesday afternoon at Sussex-Central High School.
Lakhiya Clements won the district tile in the girls’ Shot Put with a toss of 35-7 while teammate Bryana Alexander finished fourth with a distance of 28-3 and Shakieyah Thomas finished 10th at 23-8.
Cassie Currin captured the district title in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 6:17.43 and also captured the district crown in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:49.82 while Shanise Coleman was third at 3:55.81.
Angie Hernandez captured the district title in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:09-50 while Spirit Chavis was third at 1:14.41 and Shanise Coleman was sixth at 1:19.38.
Jakayla Brown captured the district title in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 57.60.
Markeria King captured the district title in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 26.92 while Spirit Chavis was seventh at 31.24 and Uhmyiah Chavis finished 12th at 33.20.
The Park View girls’ team (Alyssa Boyd, Jakayla Boyd, Markeria King and Nakya Garnes) captured the 4x100 district title with a time of 53.73 and the 4x400 team (Angie Hernandez, Cassie Currin, Jakayla Boyd and Markeria King) captured the title with a time of 4:42.86.
Angie Hernandez finished sixth for the Lady Dragons with a distance of 12-2 in the Long Jump.
Cassie Currin finished third for Park View in the High Jump at 4-2.
Bryana Alexander finished ninth for the Lady Dragons in the Discus with a toss of 59-10 while Lakhiya Clements was 11th at 54-5 and Chanel Posey was 13th at 45-6.
Nakya Garnes finished seventh in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 14.66 while teammate Uhmyiah Chavis was 14th at 15.10.
Park View HS coach Shaun Talley was selected as the girls’ district track coach of the year.
On the boys’ side, Jaylin Haskins captured the district title in the High Jump with a height of 5.8 while Timothy Alexander was seventh at 5-2 and Dennis Alexander was eighth at 5-0.
Camarion Shaw won the district title in the Discus with a toss of 140-9 while Jahir Magana-Vargas was third at 131-3 and Nyziah Jeffers was 12th at 88-2.
Rafferty Lee captured the district title in the 1600 Meter Run with a time of 5:44.82 while Colin Icenhour was fifth at 6:54.96.
Dennis Alexander captured the district title in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 54.89 while Chykeim Seward was fourth at 58.02 and Brian Hite was ninth at 1:00.71.
Sincere Hicks finished second in the Long Jump with a leap of 21-3.50 while Dennis Alexander was 14th with a jump of 14-10 and Chykeim Seward was 15th at 14-10.
Jaylin Haskins finished second in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 44.43 while Brian Hite was ninth at 1:01.56.
In the Shot Put, Jahir Magana-Vargas finished fourth with a toss of 42-7.50 while teammate Dewun Clark was 10th with a throw of 36-0 and Donovan Polite was 13th at 34-5.50.
Sincere Hicks finished fourth in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 24.68 while Khalil Hart was 14th at 27.64.
Sincere Hicks finished fifth in the boys Triple Jump with a leap of 36-8.50 while Chykeim Seward was eighth at 33-1 and Dennis Alexander was ninth at 32-9.75.
Rafferty Lee finished fifth in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:37.76 while Dennis Alexander and Colin Icenhour tied at 13th with a time of 2:50.16.
The Park View boys 4x400 team (Jaylen Haskins, Chykeim Seward, Jaheem Smith and Dennis Alexander) won the district title with a time of 3:47.07 while the 4x800 team (Chykeim Seward, Colin Icenhour, Malachi Goode and Rafferty Lee) finished second and the 4x100 team (Sincere Hicks, Davonte Hicks, TJ Alexander and Jaheem Smith) finished fourth.
Timothy Alexander finished 10th in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.33 while Sincere Hicks was 12th at 12.39 and Jaheem Smith was 14th at 12.43.
