Lady Phoenix Top GW in District Opener

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity and jayvee volleyball teams captured their Piedmont District openers after topping George Washington-Danville in straight sets on Thursday evening.
The win improved the Lady Phoenix varsity team to 2-1 on the campaign after capturing the three games by the scores of 25-6, 25-19 and 25-4.
“We are certainly thrilled to start our district season with a win,” said Mecklenburg County coach Justin Kirkland. “I'd like to acknowledge GW and their grit; they're a much-improved program that has talent and potential. Our varsity again showed they have the talent level to be elite. We want to see that talent displayed more consistently as the scores from each set show; the margin of victory changed too much for our liking. Our goal, as a team, is consistency and we will continue to strive for that.”
Grace Newcomb led Mecklenburg with five kills and six assists while Skyla King recorded three kills and Elena Bailey, Whitney Polster and Paige Springer added two kills apiece.
Avery Evans led the Lady Phoenix with 10 assists while Carrington Sasser added four.
Kirkland said the junior varsity team continues to impress after topping GW 2-0 and winning the two games by the scores of 25-12 and 25-5.
“Their dominance at the net has been impressive; we look to grow in maturity and eliminate mental mistakes,” Kirkland said.
Jansyn King recorded 11 assists for the Baby Phoenix while Aliza Hatcher and Kaleigh Gill tallied five apiece and Kennedy Poole added four.
King, Hatcher and Jocelyn Ashworth added one kill apiece.
The Lady Phoenix have two road games this week and were scheduled to play at Halifax County on Tuesday and travel to Bassett on Thursday.
“We have a tough week ahead as we wear our label of "Road Warriors" proudly heading to two hostile Piedmont foes,” said Kirkland. “I think we will get a clear view of our identity as a team over the next week or so. We remain very optimistic and hopeful in the embryonic stages of such a promising program.”
