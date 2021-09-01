The Park View High School varsity volleyball team played one of the toughest matches on the schedule during the opening week of the season and fell 3-1 on the road at Southampton HS on Thursday night in a Tri-Rivers District contest.
Southampton captured the opening game of the set 25-17 but Park View responded with a 25-8 victory in Game 2.
The Lady Indians captured the third set 25-19 and then put the game away with a 26-24 win in Game 4 to capture the match.
“The girls really pulled together for this game and made some amazing plays,” said first-year Park View head coach Emma Jones. “They hustled and battled for points with heart last night and I couldn't be more proud of their teamwork on the court. This showed us exactly what we have to work on in practice and the energy we need on the court for the rest of the season.”
Deaona Watkins led Park View with six kills and two aces on the night while Tori Powell totaled three kills and an ace and Kaylee Coker added three kills.
Carrington Sasser recorded four aces for Park View in the match while Paige Spring added two kills and an ace and Alexis Love added one ace and one kill.
The Lady Dragons swept past Franklin HS 3-0 in its season opener last Tuesday night.
Paige Springer led Park View with 13 aces while Coker totaled six aces and three kills and T. Powell tallied six aces and one kill. Watkins totaled five aces with two kills, Jordyn Jackson recorded five aces with two kills, Hannah Powell tallied two aces with two kills and Alex Love added two aces.
The Park View JV’s also split a pair of matches during the opening week.
The Baby Dragons fell at Southampton by a 2-0 score after losing the two games by the scores of 25-22 and 26-24.
Peyton Ellis led the Park View JV’s with three aces while Abigail Crowder tallied two aces and one kill and Kaylin Alexander added one ace and one kill. Ainsley Simmons-Jones and Grace Walsh both added one kill apiece.
The Baby Dragons easily topped Franklin 2-0 in its season opener last Tuesday night behind 10 aces and a kill from Walsh and nine aces and a kill by Crowder. Ellis added three aces and a kill in the victory while Meredith Graham recorded one ace and Alexander and Simmons-Jones added one kill apiece.
