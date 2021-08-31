The Park View High School varsity football team jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 60-0 victory over Bluestone HS in front of a big crowd on Friday night in the final edition of the “King of the County” series. The two county high-schools will merge together next year as Mecklenburg High School.
The win was the 18th straight by the Dragons’ in the annual series that started when the two schools opened in 1955. Park View finishes with an overall 44-23-3 record in the contest.
“I thought we had good effort tonight from our players and coaches,” Park View Head Coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said after the game. “They’ve worked hard over the summer. Bluestone has a good program. We just played better tonight.”
The Dragons took the opening kickoff and moved from their 32-yard line to the Barons’ 23 yard line before a fumble was recovered by Bluestone’s Jaylen Crawley to halt the Park View drive.
The Dragons’ defense flexed its muscle on their first series as Javonte Haskins came up with a sack for a 5-yard loss and Bluestone was forced to punt from its own endzone.
Tylik Minor made a nice cut to the sideline on the punt return to set Park View up at the Bluestone 17-yard line.
After an 11-yard rush by Tomar Logan, Minor scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and added a 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead at the 5:48 mark.
The Park View defense set the tone again on Bluestone’s next series stuffing two runs and then rushing the punter on fourth down which forced an incomplete pass attempt.
On the next play, TJ Alexander took the handoff and rambled 41-yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion run by Minor increased the Park View lead to 16-0 at the 2:58 mark of the opening quarter.
The Dragons’ Khiyon Alston came up with an interception on Bluestone’s next offensive series and Logan took a handoff for Park View and rumbled 71-yards for a touchdown and Alston added a 2-point conversion run for a 24-0 lead at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.
The Barons picked up one first down on its next offensive series but punted and Logan took a handoff on Park View’s next offensive snap and rushed 60-yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion run by Minor extended the Dragons’ lead to 32-0 at the 7:26 mark of the second quarter.
Kratavion Thomas came up with an interception for Park View two plays later and returned it 40-yards for another Dragons’ touchdown. Jerry Cypress added a 2-point conversion run for a 40-0 lead at the 6:19 mark.
Park View and Bluestone exchanged fumbles on their next two offensive possessions but the Dragons added a final score before the half when Minor scored on a 6-yard touchdown run after his 45-yard rush helped set up the score. The Dragons took a knee on the 2-point conversion attempt, taking a 46-0 lead to the halftime break.
Park View stopped Bluestone on a fourth down attempt with a running clock early in the third quarter and Alston took the first handoff from center and rambled 50 yards for a touchdown and a 52-0 lead at the 8:08 mark.
The Dragons added a final score in the fourth quarter when Anthony Dailey rushed 15-yards for a touchdown and Derrion Brooks added a 2-point conversion run for the final points in the 60-0 shellacking.
Logan led the Park View rushing attack with 143 yards on five rushes with two touchdowns while Minor added 100 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns.
Keevonta Jones led the Bluestone rushing attack with 21 yards on nine carries.
Upcoming Games
Park View will use this week’s bye to get ready for its home opener against Colonial Heights HS on September 10th.
“We’ve still got a lot to work on,” said Whittingham. “We made some turnovers and they were able to get to the edge some tonight. We will get back to work on Monday.”
The Barons meanwhile will play host to Brunswick HS on Friday night in another non-district contest.
Unofficial Statistics
PVBL
First downs………………….15 5
Rushes-yds………………,,,23-378 35-25
Passes………………………0-0-0 0-5-2
Passing yds…………………..0 0
Fumbles-lost………………..3-2 1-1
Penalties-yds………………..7-55 4-25
Punts-avg…………………..0-0 2-21.0
PV Rushing – Logan 5-143, Alexander 4-58, Minor 7-100, Watson 1-24, Crayton 3-34, Dailey 1-15, Alston 1-50, Hicks 1-4.
